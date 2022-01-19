Osbourn Park girl’s basketball continued its defensive prowess Tuesday with a 59-37 home victory over Patriot that gave the Yellow Jackets sole possession of first place in the Cedar Run District.

Freshman Alexandra Brown kicked the scoring off for Osbourn Park (5-0, 10-0), scoring the first points of the night with a layup at the end of the first minute before Patriot’s Sydnee Smith added two of her own shortly thereafter.

The first quarter was marked by great defense on both sides as the Yellow Jackets closed out the first quarter with a 14-7 lead.

The second quarter was almost all Osbourn Park. After two points by Patriot’s Emily Casey, the Yellow Jackets took advantage of a four-minute scoring drought for the Pioneers (4-1, 8-3), as Brown tacked on two more and then junior Danielle Darfour scored eight straight of her own over the next minute to give them a 22-9 lead with just under four minutes left to play.

Patriot clawed back, including four for sophomore Ella Negron, but it was a 31-15 game in favor of the home team when halftime came.

The Yellow Jackets came out red hot in the third quarter, scoring seven of the first eight points to make it a 38-16 contest with five of them by Brown. After a layup by Casey made it a 20-point game with four minutes to go, the two teams traded shots until the end of the quarter, with two more for Negron.

The fourth quarter began with a 6-3 run for the Yellow Jackets. The next 30 seconds included a short 6-0 run for Patriot, with another four for Smith and two for freshman Maysa Bilal before Osbourn Park junior Alana Powell hit a layup at the five minute mark.

Darfour and Smith each added two more, and Osbourn Park senior Chloe Wolfe-Pullen hit a layup shortly before the final buzzer.

While impressed with her team’s offensive output and happy with the win, OP head coach Chrissy Kelly emphasized the role of defense in her team’s play: “Our focal point is defense," Kelly said. "We take pressure off of the offense by focusing on defense. We came out a lot more disciplined in the second and that helped a lot.”

Powell led Osbourn Park with 13 points followed by Brown with 12 and Dafour with 11.