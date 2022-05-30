As a sophomore last year, the expectations on Osbourn Park’s Lena Gooden were not out of the ordinary, at least at the beginning of the season.
But as Osbourn Park track coach Mike Feldman put it, one “life-changing” long jump at last year’s Class 6 state outdoor meet put Gooden into “rarefied air” in the track world.
“The dynamic is certainly different for Lena this year,” Feldman said. “Whereas she exploded onto the scene last year, this year, she’s a team leader. More is expected of her, and she expects more of herself.”
The leap to which Feldman referred was a state-meet record in the long jump of 20 feet, 3.75 inches, good for No. 8 in the nation. That, along with Gooden’s second-place finish in the 400 meters and her fourth-place finish in the 100 meters at states, put her on the map.
“At the beginning of the season, she was working hard and preparing well, and the next thing you know her world changed,” Feldman said.
Gooden’s accomplishments netted her Gatorade Virginia Girls’ Track and Field Player of the Year honors, as well as Nike and New Balance All-American laurels. With one giant leap, Gooden went from under the radar to heavily watched in track circles.
For her part, Gooden said she knew what she could do before that meet, but the mark surprised even her.
“I’m going to be honest – that did shock me,” Gooden said. “But after that, I was like, ‘OK, sure, Lena. You can do almost anything you put your mind to.’”
She's continued her success this school year. She won the indoor state long jump title and is the favorite to defend her outdoor state long jump title this weekend in Newport News.
Feldman calls Gooden humble and coachable, and talking to her for five minutes bears that out. Gooden credits her parents, Troy (a former youth track coach) and Monika, with helping her accomplish her goals.
“My dad fell in love with track and became one of my youth track coaches from the time I fell in love with track at the age of 8,” Gooden said. “My mom always told me, ‘Show them what you can do, don’t tell them what you can do.’ And that’s always been my approach. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my parents. They’ve spent 10 to 12 hours a day in the bleachers cheering me on for my whole life.”
Feldman said Gooden’s prowess has paid dividends on the track as her teammates have sought to emulate her work ethic.
“They see how hard she works, and that pushes the others to work just as hard,” Feldman said. “They don’t want to disappoint her. She is an influencer, very coachable, and she [compels] the others on the team to sharpen their blade. That’s kind of the culture we have created here at Osbourn Park.”
Gooden is also a standout in the classroom, compiling a 4.21 grade-point average. She wants to study medicine in college with a view to becoming an obstetrics and gynecology doctor. Because the recruiting interest in her is so considerable, Gooden would not reveal the destinations of her college visits nor the names of the schools recruiting her.
“Very soon I will reveal my top choices and I will reveal my commitment in October,” Gooden said. She also has told coaches she is interested in trying out for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
Gooden said her approach to postseason success is to learn from each meet and focus on improving while always doing her best.
“Honestly I look at the state meet as I would any other meet, except it isn’t,” Gooden said. “I want to translate my work ethic into success and do what I know works. That’s my plan.”
