Patriot postponed its home game Friday with Osbourn.
Diana Gulotta, the director of communications services for Prince William County Public Schools, said in an email Friday night that the decision to postpone the game was done, “Out of an abundance of caution, related to health considerations.”
When asked whether those health considerations were related to COVID-19 protocols, Gulotta said she did not have “further information” that she could share at the time.
Patriot activities director Brad Qualls deferred all questions about the reason for the postponement to Gulotta.
Qualls did say that Patriot is working on a make-up date to reschedule the Cedar Run District contest with Osbourn. Qualls also said in a text message Friday night that Patriot’s game at John Champe is still scheduled to be played next Friday, March 19.
Due to the compressed schedule caused by the pandemic, public high schools in Virginia are only playing a maximum of six regular-season games this season instead of the usual 10. Patriot (2-0) and Osbourn (1-1) are scheduled to finish their regular seasons April 1.
The postseason can begin as early as April 7 with the region semifinals.
