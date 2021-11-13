It may seem unusual that Osbourn coach Cortez Whiting called the Eagles’ 10-0 victory over Gar-Field in a Region 6B quarterfinal game Friday night “bittersweet”, but not when you consider that Whiting is a Gar-Field graduate, that he is a former assistant there, and that his cousin plays for the Red Wolves.
In the end, Whiting said, “It’s a playoff game so of course you want to win, and it doesn’t matter who the opponent is.”
Alas, Osbourn’s defense led the way, sacking Gar-Field quarterback Omar Diallo six times, while notching an interception and the Eagles also got a couple good plays on special teams, which led to both of their scores.
The game represented Osbourn’s first playoff football game since 2011.
Osbourn (8-3) visits top-seed Battlefield (11-0) next Friday night in the regional semifinals. Perhaps another part of the bitter for Whiting was watching his team commit three turnovers, including a muffed punt, and get penalized 11 times for 85 yards. Three times the Eagles were penalized for delay of game and three other times for illegal procedure.
“We were in the red zone a couple times, but couldn’t punch it in,” Whiting said. “The field goal we got helped us from a mental standpoint, but we have to clean up a couple things before next week.”
Osbourn caught a break early in the first quarter when Gar-Field (5-6) had its first punt of the game blocked. Senior linebacker Quentin Davis swooped in, scooped up the ball, and ran it in from the 17 yard line to score the game’s lone touchdown with 5:52 left in the first quarter.
With just under a minute to play in the first half, Osbourn’s Jose Martinez booted a 28-yard field goal to account for the eventual final margin.
The Eagles held the Red Wolves to just 125 yards of offense, including 48 in the first half. The game featured mostly running plays as the two teams combined to throw for 65 yards, 54 by Diallo.
Whiting lauded the play of his team’s defense, especially since several starters were out due to injury.
“As long as we stay healthy our defense is good,” Whiting said. “We’re still kind of banged up in the back end, [but] some backup players came in and gave us some good reps, did some good things.”
Whiting said it was surreal to play Gar-Field because of his background and the fact some of his assistants were formerly assistants there.
“I know a lot of the kids over there [and] Coach Tony [Keiling],” Whiting said. “They played a good sportsmanship game. We’ve done a lot of work with them like 7 on 7 drills and we scrimmaged against them this summer. I love them and want them to do well, but I also love Osbourn for giving me the opportunity [to be a head coach].”
Osbourn’s offense struggled at times as well, but senior quarterback Jakari Lewis carried 19 times for a game-high 110 yards. The Eagles amassed just 145 yards of offense, all but 11 coming on the ground.
GAR-FIELD (5-6) 0 0 0 0—0
OSBOURN (8-3) 3 7 0 0—10
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
O—Davis 17 blocked punt return (Hernandez kick), 5:52
Second Quarter
O—FG Hernandez 28, 58.8
Individual statistics
Rushing—Gar-Field--Terry 17-76, Sledge 4-12, Jackson 1-4, Diallo 9-(minus 21); Osbourn—Lewis 17-110, Copeland 7-24.
Passing—Gar-Field, Diallo 7-15-1-54; Osbourn, Lewis 2-10-1-11.
Receiving—Gar-Field, Crockett 3-30, Gameshlougy 1-9; Johnson 1-8, Williams-Baye 1-7, Dumanal 1-0; Osbourn, Pierre 1-9, Taha 1-2
