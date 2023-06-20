Cooper Noseworthy

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Osbourn senior midfielder Cooper Noseworthy is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Floyd E. Kellam head coach Craig Powers is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for boys soccer. 

A two-time first-team all-state selection and a dynamic two-way midfielder for Osbourn, Noseworthy finished the season with 21 goals and 12 assists.

Noseworthy led the Eagles to a 19-1-0 record in 2023 but, due to an injury, missed the team’s region semifinal season-ending loss to Forest Park. He led Osbourn to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in both 2023 and 2022. He will play at James Madison in the fall.

Powers guided Kellam to a 21-0-0 record with a 1-0 win over John R. Lewis in the state finals. The win was a significant achievement for Kellam, marking their first-ever boys soccer state championship in their 60-year history.

The Kellam defense held opponents scoreless in the team’s final eight games, with the last goal against the Knights coming on May 12 in a 4-1 win over Landstown.

The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Ryan Walsh Landstown 10

Forward Gage Lyons Mclean 12

Forward Noel Sotelo Osbourn 12

Forward Ellias Rodriguez Lewis 11

Midfield Cooper Noseworthy Osbourn 12

Midfield Ewan Speicher Hayfield 11

Midfield Josh Nevins Kellam 12

Midfield Kamar Wilson Landstown 11

Defense Hatim Elkhasouani Hayfield 12

Defense Hamilton Howes Kellam 12

Defense Ryan Londeree Cosby 11

Defense Angel Rivas Osbourn 12

At-Large Jorge Lopez Escobar Hayfield 12

At-Large Otu Bisong Herndon 10

At-Large Luke Smith Battlefield 11

Goalie Armando Cervantes Osbourn 11

Player of the Year Cooper Noseworthy Osbourn 12

Coach of the Year Craig Powers Kellam

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Ka’eo Gonsalves Cosby 12

Forward Manzi Siibo Battlefield 12

Forward Nana Gyamfi Forest Park 11

Forward Chris Escalante Alexandria City 12

Midfield Fernando Reyes Forest Park 12

Midfield Edwin Costillo Falls Church 11

Midfield Yazan Yaghmmour Battlefield 12

Midfield Jesus Hernandez Cosby 11

Defense Leo Fajardo Kellam 12

Defense Ben Colcombe Forest Park 11

Defense Josh Thompson Hatyfield 10

Defense Cole Wallach West Potomac 11

At-Large Amari Benjamin Battlefield 12

At-Large Luis Argueta Osbourn Park 11

At-Large Archer Cox James River 12

Goalie Parker Brooks Cosby 12

