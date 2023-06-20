Osbourn senior midfielder Cooper Noseworthy is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Floyd E. Kellam head coach Craig Powers is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for boys soccer.
A two-time first-team all-state selection and a dynamic two-way midfielder for Osbourn, Noseworthy finished the season with 21 goals and 12 assists.
Noseworthy led the Eagles to a 19-1-0 record in 2023 but, due to an injury, missed the team’s region semifinal season-ending loss to Forest Park. He led Osbourn to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in both 2023 and 2022. He will play at James Madison in the fall.
Powers guided Kellam to a 21-0-0 record with a 1-0 win over John R. Lewis in the state finals. The win was a significant achievement for Kellam, marking their first-ever boys soccer state championship in their 60-year history.
The Kellam defense held opponents scoreless in the team’s final eight games, with the last goal against the Knights coming on May 12 in a 4-1 win over Landstown.
The all-state soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper, and three at-large positions. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Ryan Walsh Landstown 10
Forward Gage Lyons Mclean 12
Forward Noel Sotelo Osbourn 12
Forward Ellias Rodriguez Lewis 11
Midfield Cooper Noseworthy Osbourn 12
Midfield Ewan Speicher Hayfield 11
Midfield Josh Nevins Kellam 12
Midfield Kamar Wilson Landstown 11
Defense Hatim Elkhasouani Hayfield 12
Defense Hamilton Howes Kellam 12
Defense Ryan Londeree Cosby 11
Defense Angel Rivas Osbourn 12
At-Large Jorge Lopez Escobar Hayfield 12
At-Large Otu Bisong Herndon 10
At-Large Luke Smith Battlefield 11
Goalie Armando Cervantes Osbourn 11
Player of the Year Cooper Noseworthy Osbourn 12
Coach of the Year Craig Powers Kellam
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Ka’eo Gonsalves Cosby 12
Forward Manzi Siibo Battlefield 12
Forward Nana Gyamfi Forest Park 11
Forward Chris Escalante Alexandria City 12
Midfield Fernando Reyes Forest Park 12
Midfield Edwin Costillo Falls Church 11
Midfield Yazan Yaghmmour Battlefield 12
Midfield Jesus Hernandez Cosby 11
Defense Leo Fajardo Kellam 12
Defense Ben Colcombe Forest Park 11
Defense Josh Thompson Hatyfield 10
Defense Cole Wallach West Potomac 11
At-Large Amari Benjamin Battlefield 12
At-Large Luis Argueta Osbourn Park 11
At-Large Archer Cox James River 12
Goalie Parker Brooks Cosby 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.