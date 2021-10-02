After Osbourn racked up more yards in penalties (55) than total offensive yards (46) in the first half, Eagles coach Cortez Whiting could have been worried, but he said he wasn’t.
Fortunately for Whiting and the Eagles, a defense that had yielded just 102 yards to Unity Reed to keep them in the game came up big in the second half to ensure a 17-7 Cedar Run District victory over the visiting Lions.
Osbourn (4-2, 1-1 in district play) snapped a two-game losing streak by yielding just 21 yards rushing and 155 yards overall, while netting a fumble recovery and a game-sealing interception by junior linebacker Ernest Amoyaw with just more than a minute to play.
Unity Reed (3-3, 0-2), which has lost three straight, had some opportunities, but could not capitalize in the second half, when it had the ball near midfield once and got the ball to its 42 late in the game after Osbourn’s Jose Hernandez gave the Eagles the lead with a 22-yard field goal. Part of the problem was 14 penalties for 79 yards, but there were also four fumbles (including one lost) and the costly interception.
Despite the victory, Osbourn struggled at times as well. After the Hernandez field goal and a stop of the Lions on downs, the Eagles immediately lost a fumble on the next play, which appeared to give Unity Reed another opportunity to tie or go ahead.
But when freshman quarterback Nyeem Green tried to throw a curl route toward the right flat, Amoyaw jumped in front of the intended receiver at midfield and raced up the right side for the touchdown that put the game out of reach with just more than a minute to play.
Green entered the game late in the first half, throwing the last two passes of the drive, including the TD pass in relief of starting quarterback Blake Moore.
Whiting said even after the fumble gave Unity Reed new life, he believed his defense would win the game.
“We knew they were playing their backup quarterback, and although he’s talented, we knew he’s [a freshman],” Whiting said. “His talent is there, but Ernest made a great play on the interception.”
The first half was an exercise in frustration for both sides as Osbourn failed to convert once on fourth down and punted three more times, while Unity Reed turned the ball over on downs three times.
Yet Unity Reed scored the game’s first touchdown following a pass interference penalty on Osbourn that moved the ball from its 42 down to the Osbourn 20 late in the first half. From there, Green found Jashaun Morrison for a 20-yard TD pass that tied the game.
Osbourn scored its touchdown on a 2-yard run by quarterback Jakari Lewis with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter. That drive was aided by a few key penalties by Unity Reed.
Then after being stopped on its first possession of the fourth quarter, the Eagles drove from their 33 to the Lions’ 5 before Whiting elected to have Hernandez try the chip-shot (22 yards) field goal that would put Osbourn ahead.
Hernandez said he was all business as he prepared to make the kick.
“My father told me to do my job and not become distracted,” Hernandez said. “My teammates got us in good position and I just knew I had to do my job.”
Whiting said beating a “good Unity Reed team” was definitely a great thing for his school and the community.
“It’s great that we were able to beat this team. Many of the players on [Unity Reed] know our players and [vice-versa],” Whiting said. “We really feel like we should be 6-0 by now. The pandemic left us a little short in personnel and coaching against Potomac and then we dropped one to Battlefield, but we definitely helped [our district positioning] with a win against a good team and it was good to win on homecoming night.”
After the game, a beaming Whiting led his team in cheers as the team jumped up and down in a celebratory mob, When asked if he had any reservations about using Hernandez, Whiting said no despite the fact that Hernandez had been nursing a leg injury.
"He has a groin [injury], so at first I thought he was hurt and might [not be an option], but I decided to try it and he was rock solid," Whiting said.
UNITY REED (3-3, 0-2) 0 7 0 0—7
OSBOURN (4-2, 1-1) 0 0 7 10—17
SECOND QUARTER
UR—Morrison 11 pass from Green (Ougram kick), :24
THIRD QUARTER
O—Lewis 2 run (Martinez kick), 6:43
FOURTH QUARTER
O—FG Martinez 22, 3:43
O—Amoyah 50 interception return (Martinez kick), 1:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing Unity Reed—Haney 3-14, Blakeney 9-16, Eller 2-11, Moore 4-(minus 1), Green 5-(minus 19); Osbourn—Lewis 16-41, Copeland 8-22, Wessel 1-5, Skinner 1-2, Elamin 1-(minus 10);
Passing—Unity Reed—Moore 7-16-1-68; Green 10-16-0-66; Osbourn— Lewis 4-12-0-63.
Receiving—Unity Reed—Gibson 6-43, Campbell 5-46, Morrison 3-30, Eller 1-9, Morales 2-(minus 1); Osbourn — Pierre 1-35, Aviles 1-12, Taha 1-10, Elamin 1-4
