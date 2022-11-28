Osbourn's Tey Barbour is on point as a basketball player and as a person

Tey Barbour stood on the baseline with the basketball in his hands and waited for the signal.

Once the clock began to wind down from two minutes, the Osbourn High School junior then did as he was instructed. He started shooting the ball around the 3-point arc and stayed there until he converted two baskets in a row. When he reached his goal, Barbour moved to the next spot on the court and did the same thing.

At the fifth and final spot, though, Osbourn head boys basketball coach Rocky Carter surprised Barbour by telling him he needed to hit four straight 3-pointers before heading back the other way.

With University of Virginia associate men’s basketball coach Jason Williford standing at the other end watching, Carter wanted to see how Barbour reacted to the last-second switch.

Could Barbour adjust on the fly or would he lose his concentration in front of a recruiter representing one of Barbour's dream schools? Barbour never wavered. He stayed in rhythm by knocking down the requisite four consecutive 3’s.

“It was mesmerizing,” Carter recalled.

The moment typified Barbour’s level-headed approach and why he’s the most heavily recruited boys basketball player this season in Prince William County. If prodded, Barbour will talk about his game and the recruiting process. He might even crack a smile while doing it.

But given the choice between talking and doing, he’d prefer to let his game speak for itself and then let others draw their conclusions. It’s just who he is, a humble, quiet, team-first kid who shines bright when the spotlight intensifies.

On this Wednesday evening in mid-October inside Osbourn’s gym, Barbour remained true to form during the one-hour workout in front of Williford.

“I feel most in control on the court and between the lines,” Barbour said.

GOING DEEP

One day when he was 10 years old, Barbour asked his father Ikeeia to teach him to shoot.

As he moved up in his age group, Barbour now shot on 10-foot high regulation rims instead of 8-feet ones. While he still drove to the basketball for points with ease like he did from his earlier days in youth rec leagues, Barbour realized he needed to expand his outside game.

Ikeeia, a former basketball standout at Osbourn himself, agreed to help. Every afternoon over the summer, Ikeeia took his son to nearby Byrd Park in Manassas for hour-long sessions devoted to working on Barbour’s shooting technique. It was a perfect setting.

Byrd provided unforgiving double-rims that required a spot-on touch for a successful basket to count. And since it was outside, Byrd challenged shooters to adjust to the occasional wind that could throw off a shot. In addition, Barbour learned how to shoot over his then-taller father.

Barbour absorbed everything Ikeeia taught him during drills and one-on-one games. Over and over, Ikeeia stressed to his son the importance of consistency with his release and how he flicked his wrist at the right time during follow-throughs. It was all about muscle memory, Ikeeia told him.

As Barbour grew taller and eventually passed his 5-foot-10 father, Ikeeia stopped playing his son one-on-one when Barbour turned 14. Ikeeia proudly states that Barbour has never beaten him. And he decided to keep unbeaten record intact.

But there’s no doubt Barbour could now challenge his father’s supremacy.

“He was hungry,” Ikeeia said. “When he puts his mind to something, this is the payoff.”

At 6-foot-4, Barbour has the height to attract interest from Division I recruiters. But his textbook, high-arcing shooting touch developed during those summer days at Byrd draws the most attention.

Barbour began to show that marksmanship as a freshman during the pandemic-shortened season when he averaged 8.8 points a game and recorded 14 3-pointers in 11 games to earn second-team, all-Cedar Run District honors.

More comfortable being the go-to player on offense, Barbour took his game to another level last season when he converted 50 3-pointers and averaged 17.5 points in 23 games to receive first-team all-region and all-district recognition.

Then came his coming-out party at Hoops Fest 25 March 16 at Gar-Field High School. If people were unaware of Barbour’s perimeter expertise before the annual skills competition event sponsored by InsideNoVa, they knew afterward.

In the 3-point competition, Barbour set an event record for boys by totaling 25 points in the first round. Barbour got into such a rhythm that he made seven of his final eight shots. Barbour won the title with 18 points in the championship round.

“He’s an excellent shooter,” said Patriot head coach Sherman Rivers. “He shoots a high percentage. And that’s something you don’t see from kids his size who shoot the way they do at this young age.”

HIGH CHARACTER

If Barbour’s shooting touch is his signature skill as a player, then loyalty is his signature trait as a person.

In an era where more and more high school basketball players switch schools in pursuit of increased exposure to land athletic scholarships, Barbour is a refreshing change.

Instead of leaving during the school year or when school is out for a seemingly better opportunity elsewhere, Barbour has chosen to stick with his base high school through his four-year prep career.

Locally, such a move is in short supply these days, especially for someone who has options as a Division I recruit.

The last time a boys basketball player signed directly with a Division I program out of a Prince William County high school was in 2017 when Potomac’s Nana Opoku and Freedom-Woodbridge’s James West IV went to Mount St. Mary’s.

Josiah Freeman, a 2020 Manassas Park graduate, signed with Western Michigan. But he only played in four games at the end of the season after transferring from Paul VI.

Since the city of Manassas school opened in 1977, Osbourn has produced four Division I men’s basketball players, but only two who have signed with their respective college straight out of high school: 1983 graduate Mike Dufrene (George Mason) and 1994 graduate Derrick Nix (UNC-Greensboro). Connor Withers (2018 Osbourn graduate currently playing for UMass-Lowell) and 2011 Osbourn graduate Isaac Freeman (UMass) signed with their schools after a postgraduate year.

What to know for the 2022-23 local high school basketball season Osbourn Park head girls basketball coach Chrissy Kelly is 11 wins away from 300 for her career.

Private schools in the DMV have reached out to Barbour and his mother Michelle to see if he would consider joining their programs. But in each case, Barbour has rebuffed those overtures. He has no desire to play for any other school than Osbourn or any other coach than Carter.

“What it comes down to is that Coach Carter believes in him and pushes him,” Michelle said. “Tey does well with that.”

Dwight Vick was the first person to tell Carter he had a special player in Barbour. Vick had followed Barbour since he initially saw him playing for Ikeeia’s team in the 6-to-7 age group of the Manassas Park Biddy Ball League. Vick eventually coached Barbour for 5 and a half years in travel ball.

Based on his observations, Vick felt comfortable issuing a bold prediction to Carter when Barbour was in the seventh grade.

“[Barbour] will be the best player to come out of Osbourn High School,” Vick proclaimed.

The comment caught Carter’s attention, but he remained non-committal. He watched a couple of Barbour’s games at Metz Middle School. Barbour also attended Carter’s summer basketball camps.

But as Barbour’s freshman season unfolded, Carter began to see the potential more clearly and marveled at Barbour’s work ethic and coachability.

If Carter told Barbour to work on something in particular, Barbour immediately did so without oversight. He spent time correcting his mistakes until he got it right.

It’s how Barbour works. He doesn’t do anything halfway, even in the classroom where he carries over a 4.0 grade point average.

“If you don’t love this kid, then something is wrong with you,” Carter said.

Carter and Barbour have formed a tight bond built on trust. Barbour knows Carter has his best interests at heart. There’s no hidden agenda. What you see is what you get.

Osbourn’s 10th-year head coach has no time to be sidetracked by circumstances out of his control. Nor does he mind holding his players accountable.

In the heat of competition, Barbour and Carter will sometimes clash without letting tempers escalate. Both understand it’s not personal, but for Barbour’s benefit. Barbour’s respect for Carter runs deep.

“He’s not going to sugarcoat anything,” Barbour said.

Carter has no problems looking out for Barbour.

When Harvard men’s basketball assistant Matt Fraschilla came to meet Barbour for lunch Sept. 16, Barbour wanted Carter with him. This was Barbour’s first face-to-face meeting with a college coach and he felt better having Carter by his side. Carter agreed to go, but let Barbour speak for himself.

Trusting Vick also played a crucial role in Barbour’s development. The two have a close relationship that is lighthearted and serious.

Knowing Barbour is a LeBron James fan, Vick likes to give Barbour a hard time by saying Barbour’s game is more like Stephen Curry’s. The joke always produces a laugh.

Barbour planned on staying with Vick’s AAU team when Vick recommended he move to a higher level of competition.

DC Premier, a tradition-rich AAU program with deeper resources, expressed interest in having Barbour join their program. Torrey Farrington, a Woodbridge graduate, took the lead in evaluating Barbour.

In March, Barbour and Vick’s son Isaiah, a then-sophomore at Patriot, tried out for DC Premier during two separate workouts. Both players received invitations to play for Premier.

At first, Barbour wanted to remain with Vick and he struggled to understand why Vick thought it was best for him to leave.

“A lot of the local AAU coaches make it about themselves,” Vick said. “For me, if a kid has a better opportunity, I would never hold him back.”

Barbour admits he dislikes change, but he eventually saw the wisdom in Vick’s words. And Barbour flourished immediately with Premier.

By April, Division I colleges took notice when they saw Barbour perform at two national tournaments in Indianapolis and Kansas City. The New Jersey Institute of Technology offered Barbour first on April 14 after the Indianapolis Tournament. UMass-Lowell was next on April 24 followed by Bryant (May 2) and George Mason (May 4).

Since then, Barbour has added offers from George Washington, Mount St. Mary’s, Old Dominion and Towson.

“What it shows is that you don’t have to jump ship to private schools,” Rivers said. “It shows kids can be recruited at the [public high-school] level. The recruiting part is more about the AAU team, not the high school team.”

WILLING AND ABLE

One day, Carter noticed an Old Dominion lanyard attached to Barbour’s backpack. Barbour received the lanyard when he and his mom took an unofficial visit to the Norfolk school in the fall.

To discourage any perception that somehow Barbour was favoring ODU, Carter ordered lanyards for all the schools who had offered Barbour. Carter wanted to protect Barbour from any unwanted attention.

Barbour appreciated the gesture. He’s thoughtful in his responses, but he’s still learning how to field questions from coaches or even the media. This is all new to someone who will turn 16 in December. Barbour is also careful how much information he shares regarding recruiting. He wants to have a decision in place by the fall of his senior year at the latest. He posts his offers on his social media accounts, but that’s it.

“I keep the door tight,” Barbour said. “I don’t want to feed the rumor mill.”

Michelle, for one, appreciates the assistance as well.

Michelle is a former standout athlete at Manassas Park High School, where she primarily played basketball and softball before graduating in 1990. And Barbour gets his height from her side of the family.

But the recruiting process is all new to Michelle. So if Michelle has a question, she knows she has a support network to guide her with honest help.

“For me, if Tey is OK, I’m OK,” Michelle said.