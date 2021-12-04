CHESAPEAKE — Battlefield had good reason to feel encouraged at halftime of Saturday’s Class 6 state semifinal against defending state champion Oscar Smith.
The Bobcats trailed 21-10 against the host and favored Tigers who entered the game averaging 48 points a game and with a roster filled with numerous Division I recruits.
But Battlefield stayed within striking distance of Oscar Smith with a number of big plays. They stopped the Tigers on a fourth and goal, recorded a field goal on their opening drive and finished with a touchdown on their final drive of the half on a spectacular catch by Braden Boggs in the corner of the end zone with a defender draped all over him.
Battlefield also began the second half with the ball. There was a slim margin for error, but still hope for a possible upset.
Then on the Bobcats’ first play from scrimmage, they threw an interception that gave Oscar Smith a first and 10 at the Battlefield 20. Two plays later, senior Kevon King ran the ball in from 18 yards.
Overall, the Tigers picked off Battlefield four times in the second half and scored on its first four possessions before running the clock out en route to a 49-10 victory. The Tigers (12-1) play Madison Saturday at noon at Old Dominion University for the state title. Battlefield finishes at 13-1.
“We made too many mistakes,” said Bobcats head coach Greg Hatfield. “This season, we had not given up the big plays. But we did both today against a great football team. And you can’t do that against a great football team like that.”
Battlefield struggled in the second half. Following quarterback Jonathan Walters’ interception to start the third quarter, the Bobcats punted on their next possession. ODU commitment Ethan Vasko found King for a touchdown pass to go up 35-10.
Battlefield drove inside the Oscar Smith 15-yard line on its next drive, but turned the ball over on downs. Vasko connected with Jamauri Knox on a 71-yard pass completion that gave Oscar Smith a 42-10 lead following Gary Parker’s extra point.
Vasko finished the game with four touchdown passes, King recorded three.
After Oscar Smith scored on the game’s opening drive, Battlefield came right back. It had three straight chances to score from the Tiger 3-yard line, but Oscar Smith’s defense stuffed Battlefield’s run attempts each time.
On third and goal from the 2, Walters ran toward the left corner of the end zone, but Clemson commit Sherod Covill came up and tackled Walters short of the goal line.
Vadin Bruot kicked an 18-yard field goal for Battlefield's first points.
Despite the loss, Battlefield had plenty to celebrate this season in winning its first region title since 2011.
As a way to honor the Bobcats’ success and encourage them going into the state semifinal, current Washington Football Team defensive lineman and Stonewall Jackson High School graduate Tim Settle sent the Battlefield players a recorded message they listened to at their hotel prior to leaving for Oscar Smith.
“This [defeat] doesn’t diminish from anything we did this year,” Hatfield said. “These kids will be hungry to get back here.”
