Prince William County School public high schools can conduct out-of-season practices for athletic teams starting Sept. 10.
Teams and athletes will only be allowed to do conditioning outdoors. No equipment use or activity indoors is allowed. Coaches will be required to wear masks and athletes will be subjected to daily health-screening surveys as well as temperature checks.
Students must provide their own water bottles.
Schools now will begin the process of figuring out how to schedule the sports teams sessions. The maximum number of participants is 50 (includes coaches).
The coach for each sport must provide a practice plan to the director of student activities before the workout. The plan must include staggered drop-off/pick-up zones.
Schools are not required to start out-of-season practices by Sept. 10, which is two days after school begins. Most of the school system's students will learn remotely to start the school year.
The Virginia High School League's Executive Committee voted July 27 to delay the start of the 2020-21 high school sports season by implementing a compressed high school sports scheduling plan that would run as of now from Dec. 28-June 26.
The schedule would begin with the winter sports season, starting in late December, followed by the traditional fall sports season and ending with the spring sports season. The dates for each season are based on current Phase 3 information and guidance. Those dates could change if the guidance changes.
The VHSL allowed schools to hold out-of-season workouts starting June 15. And it also suspended the July-August 2020 dead period so that out-of-season practices could continue.
But before out-of-season practices can take place, schools had to submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education detailing how they will comply with strategies to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in accordance with policies established by the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
