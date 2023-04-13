BASEBALL
PATRIOT 9, GAINESVILLE 6: The host Pioneers (4-0, 7-0) rallied to beat the Cardinals by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings of Wednesday’s Cedar Run District game.
Gainesville (2-2, 3-6) led 6-2 going into the bottom of the third before Patriot scored three runs to get within one.
Luke Sullivan hit a homer for Patriot. Kameron Mahoney and Remington Lee each finished with two RBI for the Pioneers.
Tommy Felton got the win in relief of starter Jordan Capuano (five earned runs, four hits, three strikeouts and six walks in three innings). Felton struck out three and gave up one hit in 3.1 innings.
BATTLEFIELD 8, JOHN CHAMPE 3: Cooper Harris and JP Williams each had two RBI in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Sammy Michel got the win. He struck out eight and allowed no earned runs and three hits in 4.2 innings for Battlefield (4-1, 8-3).
BRENTSVILLE 8, FAUQUIER 5: Lucas Johnson and David Moffett each had two RBI for Brentsville (5-3) in the non-district win.
Charlie Monfort struck out nine in 5.1 innings and allowed one earned run and seven hits for the win.
POTOMAC 10, HYLTON 7: Jack Steele totaled five RBI to lead Potomac’s offense.
Carmine Burkhart struck out two and allowed no runs and one hit in 2.2 innings for the win in relief. Potomac is 2-3 in the Cardinal District and 2-7 overall.
OSBOURN 10, UNITY REED 3: Ethan Hudson struck out seven and allowed no hits or runs in 3.1 innings for Osbourn (1-3, 5-5), which has won five of its last six games.
COLGAN 22, BROOKE POINT 2 (five innings): Colgan (8-1) hit four homers. Marsden Zajac hit two and Brent Renfrow and Tyler Bassett each had one.
Bassett finished with seven RBI on four of five hitting with two runs scored. Zajac had four RBI on 3 for 4 hitting with three runs scored and Renfrow was 2 for 4 with five RBI and three runs scored. Matthew Westley added three RBI on 3 of 4 hitting with four runs scored.
Westley also got the win. He struck out five and allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 9, OSBOURN PARK 0: The Eagles’ Mason Butash and Ryan Pugh combined on a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts.
Freedom is 3-1 in the district and 7-3 overall.
SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 11, FAUQUIER 5: Natalie Quinlan and Raegan Cullen each hit homers as the Tigers (5-3) won their non-district game at home Wednesday.
Quinlan finished the game 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Cullen was 1 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Danielle Clem struck out two and allowed 11 hits and five runs for Brentsville in the complete-game victory.
PATRIOT 2, GAINESVILLE 0: Reagan Trottman struck out 12 and allowed only two hits in the seven-inning, complete game victory for the Pioneers (4-5, 3-1).
Natalie Stanton produced both Patriot runs with a two-run homer.
COLGAN 8, BROOKE POINT 3: The Sharks (7-3) broke a 3-3 tie to score five runs in the top of the seventh for the non-district win.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 6, OSBOURN PARK 1: In a matchup of the top two teams in the Cedar Run District, the Eagles came out on top.
Freedom (4-0, 7-3) scored one run in the bottom of the first, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
OP falls to 3-1 and 7-2.
JOHN CHAMPE 7, BATTLEFIELD 1: John Champe (3-1, 5-4) broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Battlefield falls to 2-3 and 4-5.
