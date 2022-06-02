Isabel Kelly scored the game-winning goal 12 seconds into the fourth and final overtime Wednesday to lift host Battlefield past Freedom-South Riding in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.

It was the George Washington University signee's team-high 22nd goal of the season.

The Bobcats (15-3) host Patriot (12-4-3) in the region final Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game is a rematch of last year's region final between the Cedar Run District rivals. Patriot won 6-5 in penalty kicks.

Both teams advance to the June 7 state quarterfinals. Battlefield extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games.

For Patriot, Carly Gillette scored both goals in a 2-0 win at John Champe.