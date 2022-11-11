If an area football fan had watched only the first half of Thursday night’s Region 6B quarterfinal game between Unity Reed and Patriot, he or she might have wondered if the Pioneers had any offensive rhythm and were very prone to committing penalties.
But if that same fan watched only the second half, he or she might have wondered if Patriot could eventually win the Class 6 state title because the Pioneers played a near-perfect half.
In what amounted to a tale of two halves, Patriot pulled away with 28 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 49-20 victory. The third-seeded Pioneers will host to seventh-seeded Colonial Forge (6-5) next week in the region 6B semifinals.
Patriot (10-1) was penalized 14 times for 115 yards, all but two of them and 10 yards coming in the first half as Patriot held a 21-20 lead at halftime.
But the Pioneers, who lost year in the first round of the playoffs Unity Reed, put pressure on Lions’ quarterback Blake Moore, sacking him twice and hurrying him regularly. Overall, Moore completed 13 of 33 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Patriot also found its offensive swagger in the second half, scoring three rushing touchdowns and one on a pass.
Patriot racked up 479 yards of offense, including 201 yards passing from quarterback Sam Fernandez, who completed 14 of 23 passes for 201 yards 115 of those yards coming in the second half.
Pioneers coach Sean Finnerty said the coaching staff gave the team a pep talk at halftime to try to help them refocus. Mission accomplished.
“We had to wake them up at halftime,” Finnerty said. “But they did a spectacular job of resetting themselves. We didn’t really change anything.”
The first half was laden with big plays. Patriot opened the scoring with a 64-yard scoring run by Quentin Harrison, who carried eight times for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Unity Reed responded with a solid drive, aided by two penalties, including a pass interference penalty that eventually set up a 5-yard TD pass from Moore to Domingo Meade.
Following that touchdown an exhilarating sequence unfolded. Eddie Henry took the ensuing kickoff and rambled 76 yards for a touchdown that gave the Pioneers a brief 14-7 lead with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
But just 12 seconds later, Marquez Davis returned the next kickoff 68 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
In the second quarter, Fernandez scored on a 15-yard read option to make it 21-14 with 8:29 left in the half. Unity Reed pulled within 21-20 on a 45-yard pass from Moore to DaShaun Gibson, but Henry came up with a huge play on special teams when he blocked the potential tying point after touchdown by Walter Velasquez Aguilar, preserving a one-point lead at the half.
Patriot took the second half kickoff and marched on an 8-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 7-yard run by Harrison as the Pioneers began to pull away.
Later in the quarter, Fernandez scored again, this time on a 5-yard run that made it 35-20. Patriot then managed a key three-and-out on the ensuing drive before Unity Reed made a key decision. The Lions decided to try a fake punt with Davis, who had already had a couple long returns. But Patriot stopped Davis after a short gain that was not enough and Patriot took possession at the Unity Reed 22.
Moments later. Fernandez found Bigbee on a 22-yard pass to make it 42-20. Bigbee also notched a 6-yard scoring run to finish the scoring.
Finnerty said he was proud of Patriot’s turnaround in the second half.
“We eliminated the penalties and took away their big plays,” Finnerty said. “We put pressure on Moore, who is a good quarterback. But when you don’t give him time, he can’t do as much.”
Henry also made a good play late in the fourth quarter when Davis returned a kickoff to the 15, but Henry hustled to force Davis out of bounds, preventing Unity Reed from scoring.
When asked how Patriot might guard against complacency next week when playing Colonial Forge, Finnerty said he believes the team will not look past the Eagles.
“That’s just not in our DNA. We are smarter than that,” Finnerty said. “We don’t look past anybody.”
UNITY REED 14 6 0 0—20
PATRIOT 14 7 21 7—49
Scoring summary
First Quarter
P—Harrison 64 run (Portorreal-Cuzmar kick), 10:36
UR—Meade 5 pass from Moore (Velasquez-Aguilar kick), 5:16
P—Henry 76 kickoff return (Portorreal-Cuzmar kick), 5:04
UR—Davis 68 kickoff return (Velasquez-Aguilar kick), 4:49
Second Quarter
P—Fernandez 15 run (Portorreal-Cuzmar kick), 8:29
UR—Gibson 45 pass from Moore (kick blocked), 3:09
Third Quarter
P—Harrison 7 run (Portorreal-Cuzmar kick), 9:07
P—Fernandez 5 run (Portorreal-Cuzmar kick), 3:25,
P—Bigbee 22 pass from Fernandez (Portorreal-Cuzmar kick), 1:22
Fourth Quarter
P—Bigbee 6 run (Portorreal-Cuzmar kick), 3:09
Individual Statistics
Rushing—Unity Reed—Campbell 11-31, Eller 2-8, Moore 2-5, Blakeney 2-5, Ferguson 1-0, Davis 1-(minus 9); Patriot—Harrison 8-127, McCarter 10-89, Fernandez 17-58, Bigbee 1-6.
Passing—Unity Reed—Moore 13-32-0-145, Skinner 1-4-0-15, Patriot—Fernandez 15-24-0-201.
Receiving—Unity Reed—Blakeney 5-35, Gibson 3-54, Meade 3-20, Campbell 2-14, Haney 1-1; Patriot—Bigbee 6-95, Bateman 3-37, Randall 2-25, McNabb 1-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.