Once school is out for the summer, the Patriot High School boys basketball team knows what comes next.
From June to July, the returners arrive at the school’s track at 6:45 a.m. twice a week for 45 minutes of sprints. The sessions aren’t mandatory, but it’s understood that the players are expected to attend. And it works with 100% participation.
“There’s no need to convince them,” said head coach Sherman Rivers. “That’s one thing that’s great about these kids. This is the standard.”
Other reasons help explain Patriot’s rise to prominence since Rivers took over in the 2016-17 season and why they are back in the state tournament for the second straight season. Patriot (25-3) plays Landstown (19-6), from Virginia Beach, Friday at 7 p.m. at Gainesville High School in the state quarterfinals. If Patriot wins, it will host the Forest Park-Oscar Smith winner March 6 in the state semifinals.
The most demanding non-district schedule in Rivers’ time as head coach is one reason. A deep and talented pool of players that can beat you in different ways is another.
But it starts with these early-morning get-togethers. It’s there that the players begin the process of getting into good enough shape so that by the time another postseason push arrives, they are wearing down their opponent with a constant wave of movement on both ends of the court.
“We are at our best when the other team is tired,” Rivers said. “We know we are in good shape on offense and defense when we can look at the other side and see those teams dragging in the fourth quarter. We are hitting our second gear then.”
Patriot’s relentless wave was on full display Feb. 24 in the Class 6, Region B final against Forest Park.
In typical fashion, the Pioneers started off slow.
“We’re like a boxer seeing what they are doing and then we go in for the knockout,” Rivers said.
The Pioneers led by a point at the end of the first quarter. But in the second, Patriot began to pull away, sparked by a 10-0 run. Isaiah Vick led the way, scoring six of his 12 second-quarter points as Patriot took a 33-22 lead.
From there, Patriot kept coming. They moved the ball well. Found the open man in transition. And limited Forest Park to one shot. All three factors sparked a 15-0 surge and eventual 81-61 win as the Pioneers captured their second straight region title and won their sixth straight game.
Patriot shot 61% (22 of 36) from 2-point range and 71% from the free-throw line. Forest Park shot just 28% from the field and were 22 of 26 from the free-throw line.
Rivers decided to implement the offseason running program based on his experience playing at William & Mary. He’d never done those types of drills at such an early hour. But he saw the value in them. He also used a program created by Deante Steele to help improve the players’ conditioning.
“It was a shock to the system at William & Mary,” Rivers said. “It’s not for everybody. But I feel like we’re trying to run a program as close to the college level as possible to try and prepare these kids if they want to play there.”
It helps that Patriot has the athletes to overwhelm opponents. Kaden Bates is a perfect example. The senior didn’t play much last season behind second-team all-district performer Courtney Davis. But given the chance to step up this season, he did well enough to exceed Rivers’ expectations.
That’s the type of environment Rivers likes to foster. One player leaves. Another steps in, and the Pioneers keep on rolling. It starts with commitment to those summer sessions.
“The kids do not get tired,” Rivers said. “It’s the way we play. We keep coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.