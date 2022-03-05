Sherman Rivers said it best in describing his Patriot boys basketball team’s exciting finish to Friday’s Class 6 state quarterfinal: “They tend to make things interesting.”

Despite a 17-4 run to kick off the fourth quarter by James River, where the Rapids eroded what was once a 15-point lead into a one-point game halfway through the fourth quarter, Patriot (26-0) held on for the 74-63 victory to advance to the Class 6 state semifinals.

The Pioneers host Battlefield (19-6) Monday at 7 p.m. in the fifth meeting between the Cedar Run District rivals. The winner advances to Friday’s 2:30 p.m. state final at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Neither team has ever played for a state championship.

This is Battlefield’s first state semifinal appearance since 2016. Patriot has never advanced this far since the school opened in 2011.

On Friday, it was a competitive game the entire night. James River roared out to 10 of the first 12 points, six of those by Pierce Boerner, but Patriot responded with a 9-2 run of their own to close out the first quarter, spearheaded by six from Jay Randall.

The Pioneers would get their first lead of the night to begin the second quarter, as Courtney Davis would score the second four of a string of eight straight points.

Back to back threes for Zack Wilson and Miles Johnson would give the Rapids a 20-17 lead, but an 11-2 run shortly thereafter led by nine from Dezmond Hopkins would give Patriot a 33-25 lead at halftime.

For the first half of the third quarter, the two teams went shot for shot, with Davis leading the Pioneers with four points. The next three minutes were all Patriot, as an 11-2 run propelled them to a 50-35 lead. After four from James River, a three from Vick gave the Pioneers a fourteen point lead heading into the final quarter.

The beginning of the fourth saw a turnaround from the first three quarters, with James River coming back from a 53-39 deficit to make it a 57-56 game with just over four minutes left. Kyle Middleton was unstoppable, scoring ten of the seventeen points scored by the Rapids to open the quarter.

After a timeout, however, Patriot returned to form, springing back to life for five straight with the last four from Coleman before another three from Boerner cut the lead in half again.

The Pioneers outscored James River 12-4 over the final four minutes, with Mike Ackerman and Hopkins scoring four each.

For Ackerman, the resurgence was all about getting to the basket:

“It’s the state tournament, the game is on the line,” Ackerman said. “It’s all about just making the right play and being aggressive.”

Hopkins echoed his sentiments, saying that “it was all about just finishing at the basket and making the shot.”

In terms of what he told his team with their season on the line, Rivers said that it was just a matter of staying focused. “We really just needed to relax, and lock back down.”

As for Monday’s state semifinal at home against Battlefield, he said that while it’s hard to beat a team five times in one season, the results of the last four have left them feeling pretty confident.

“We just have to take care of business.”

Randall led Patriot with 16 points and was one of four players to reach double figures. Hopkins added 15 followed by Davis and Nasir Coleman with 12 each.

Patriot shot 56 percent from the field and was 13 of 21 from the free-throw line. James River shot 55 percent from the field and was 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.