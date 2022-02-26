For the fourth straight time this season, the Patriot High School boys basketball team beat Cedar Run District rival Battlefield. The latest victory came Friday when the host and unbeaten Pioneers (25-0) won 82-69 to win the Class 6 Region B title.
It didn’t come easy, though. After being down by as much as 26 midway through the third quarter, Battlefield (18-6) roared back, coming as close as two down. In the end, the battle for the region-and the bragging rights-came down to the charity stripe.
For Patriot’s Nasir Coleman, who went 8-for-11 from the line in the fourth, it was all about slowing down and staying focused. “I’ve been making these all my life, so it was really just a matter of staying locked in.”
For the game, Patriot was 25 of 36 from the free-throw line. Five Pioneers reached double figures to pace a balanced offense. Nick Marrero and Dezmond Hopkins each had 13 points, Coleman and Courtney Davis 12 and Jay Randall 11.
Battlefield was 15 of 24 from the free-throw line.
Both teams advance to the state quarterfinals starting next Friday. Battlefield is at Manchester.
After trailing for much of the first quarter, Battlefield scored five of the first seven points of the game. Back-to-back threes by Mike Ackerman gave the Pioneers their first lead of the night at 16-12, and Mekhi Dillard added a layup shortly after to extend the lead to six.
Battlefield would respond with four of their own courtesy of Kyle Zambrana and Jonathan Warren, but a Nick Marrero three at the buzzer would make it a five point Patriot lead.
In the second, the Bobcats again scored five of the first seven, making it a two-point game. However, a 9-2 run for the Pioneers in response made it a nine point game with just under three minutes to play. Battlefield would cut into the deficit a little, heading into the half with the score at 36-29.
Patriot came out firing on all cylinders, outscoring Battlefield 21-2 over the first four minutes of the quarter with 10 of those coming from Marrero as they raced out to a 57-31 lead. Not to be outdone, Battlefield fought right back, going on a 20-6 run that cut their deficit to just 12 a minute into the fourth quarter with eleven of those coming from Hasan Hammad.
For the rest of the game, the two teams traded shots with the Bobcats putting together several small scoring runs. Following two free throws by Dillard to extend the Pioneer lead to 14, a 7-2 Battlefield run cut the Patriot lead to 67-58. In response to four straight for Patriot, they then scored eight of the next ten to cut the deficit to seven.
From then on, it was a battle of the free-throw line, won by the Pioneers. After a final 10-3 run, a missed shot for Battlefield set the celebration in motion as the Pioneers clinched the regional championship.
For Patriot’s Sherman Rivers, the key down the stretch was refocusing on the goal at hand and not backing down: “It was really just a matter of not giving the ball over, stopping the scoreboard watching, and doing a better job of finishing to avoid fouls.”
The end result though, a regional championship victory at home over a huge rival, was better than he could have imagined. “When they come in here, and see the banners, and the trophies, it’s going to sting,” Rivers said.
