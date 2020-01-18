Senior guard Zack Blue went off for 21 points on Friday night, leading the Patriot Pioneers to a 60–51 victory over host Battlefield. Blue nailed a trio of three-pointers in the contest and scored in double-figures in both the first (11 points) and second half (10 points).
With both student sections jam-packed for the district showdown, Patriot got right down to the business at hand. They jumped out to a 12–4 lead early on, then took a 14–9 lead into the second quarter. From there, Patriot started pouring it on.
Aided by back-to-back three-balls from Blue, the Pioneers led 28–12 with three minutes remaining in the first half. Battlefield went on a 6–0 run right before the half, cutting the Patriot lead to 28–18 at halftime.
Blue picked up where he left off when the third quarter got underway, this time joined by junior sharpshooter Chad Watson. Together, the pair accounted for every point Patriot scored in the third quarter.
Watson led the way with eight points, including a deep, buzzer-beating three-pointer to close the quarter, while Blue added seven of his own. The buzzer-beater by Watson makes two consecutive games where the Pioneers have finished the third quarter with a buzzer-beater. Against Osbourn Park on Tuesday, Jackson Ford closed the third with a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Patriot led 43–29 going into the fourth quarter.
Battlefield wasn’t able to battle back in the fourth quarter, though not for a lack of effort. The Bobcats had their best quarter in the fourth behind eight points from senior Ponzi Yumul. They outscored Patriot 22–17 in the fourth but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big lead Patriot built in the first three quarters.
Patriot head coach Sherman Rivers was happy with the way his team played for most of the game.
“We didn’t do ourselves any favors down the stretch,” he said after the win, surrounded by his family. “They started making shots late, but because of the way we defended early on, it didn’t really kill us.”
“We shot terribly from the foul line,” he added, “but if we can keep defending this way, I’m good. That was a big win on the road against a good basketball team.”
Watson was the only scorer besides Blue who finished in double figures for Patriot, pouring in 18 points. For Battlefield, they got 13 points from Trevor Bounds and 10 from Jordan Radford.
With the win, Patriot improved to 11–4 overall and 3–1 in the Cedar Run District on the season. Battlefield fell to 9-7 and 3–2 in district play.
Patriot 60, Battlefield 51
Patriot
Blue (8 FG, 2–5 FT) 21 pts, Watson (6 FG, 3–5 FT) 18 pts, Nelson (3 FG, 2–3 FT) 9 pts, Nayeri (2 FG, 0–2 FT) 4 pts, Johnson (1 FG, 2–4 FT) 4 pts, Davis (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 pts, Stringer (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 pts, Perry (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts, Ford (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts. TOTAL: 21 FG, 9–19 FT, 60 pts
Battlefield
Bounds (5 FG, 2–3 FT) 13 pts, Radford (4 FG, 1–2 FT) 10 pts, Yumul (2 FG, 3–4 FT) 9 pts, Bonsu (1 FG, 4–4 FT) 6 pts, C. Svenson (2 FG, 0–1 FT) 4 pts, Laster (2 FG, 0–0 FT) 4 pts, Williams (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 pts, Bauer (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts, Olds (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts. TOTAL: 17 FG, 10–14 FT, 51 pts
HALF: Patriot 28, Battlefield 18
3PT: Patriot 6 (Watson 3, Blue 2, Nelson), Battlefield 4 (Yumul 2, Bounds, Radford)
