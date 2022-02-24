The raucous atmosphere led by what he considers the best fans in the state. The back-and-forth lead changes. The defensive stand at the end. And the state tournament berth and school-record 24th win.
Courtney Davis bottled it all up inside himself as long as he could Wednesday night. Then the senior saw his mother Chamelya standing outside the classroom where he and his Patriot boys basketball teammates went following its 58-56 win over visiting Potomac in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Chameyla had stopped by only to drop off two boxes of post-game treats for the team. But before she left, Davis came out of the room, hugged her tight for a few minutes and devolved into tears. Patriot’s unbeaten season was still alive as the torrent of emotions flowed.
“It just hit me and I had to let it out,” Davis said.
Potomac (14-7) had a chance at the end to at least send the game into overtime. Senior guard Kyle Honore appeared to have a clean look at the basket on an off-balance lay-up attempt, but the ball slipped off the right side of the rim and into the hands of Frankie Lee, who grabbed the rebound.
Patriot 6-foot-5 sophomore Isaiah Vick, though, blocked Lee’s attempt as time expired to preserve the victory and set off a euphoric celebration as fans stormed the court and someone tossed the basketball high into the air.
“It was crazy,” said Davis, a first-year starter who led Patriot with a career-high 17 points followed by Dezmond Hopkins with 16. "I’ve never felt this before.”
With the win, Patriot improves to 24-0 and will host Battlefield Friday at 7 p.m. for the region title in the fourth meeting between the two Cedar Run District rivals. Both teams also qualify for the state quarterfinals. This is Patriot’s second state tournament berth and first since losing in the 2019 quarterfinals.
Potomac, which entered Wednesday on a six-game winning streak, was seeking its fourth straight state tournament appearance. The Panthers ended Patriot’s season a year ago in the region final when only the region champion advanced to states due to the modified schedule caused by the pandemic.
Jayden Harris led Potomac Wednesday with 23 points. Honore finished with 10, one short of reaching 1,000 for his career.
Unlike the first meeting between the two schools in their regular-season opener won by Patriot 57-46, Wednesday’s matchup was expected to be close from the start. Both teams were more battle-tested and experienced after each returned only one starter from a year ago.
Neither team shot well from the field with Potomac hitting 39 percent of its shots and Patriot 36 percent. Potomac was also 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, while Patriot converted 14 of its 19 free-throw attempts.
And when Patriot and Potomac traded offensive runs, neither could pull away from the other for long.
Patriot led by as many as 10 twice, but then the Panthers countered with runs of 11-0 late in the second quarter to get within four at halftime (28-24) followed by a 14-0 run that put them up 40-36 late in the third quarter.
Potomac extended its largest lead of the game to six on two Marquis Johnson free throws with 5:35 left before Patriot delivered the final run of the night, outscoring the Panthers 10-3 to go up by one 51-50 with 3:30 remaining in the game.
At that point, the outcome was up for grabs. The two teams exchanged four lead changes before Potomac held a 3-point advantage with 53 seconds remaining.
Two Hopkins’ free throws gave Patriot a one-point lead. Nasir Coleman hit one of two free throws to give the Pioneers a two-point lead for what turned out to be the final score with 6.8 seconds left.
“This is a resilient team,” said Patriot head coach Sherman Rivers, himself a former Potomac standout. "We’ve been in tight games before and they never back down.”
