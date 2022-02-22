The Patriot Pioneers continued their undefeated season Monday night, using a 20-2 run to dispatch the Hylton Bulldogs 80-46 in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.

Dezmond Hopkins led Patriot with 19 points followed by Courtney Davis with 12 and Jay Randall with 11. Davis was 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

For the game, Patriot was 25 of 31 from the free-throw line, 7 of 14 from the 3-point line and shot 51 percent overall from the field.

After multiple turnovers on both sides of the court to start the game, Patriot’s Jay Randall opened scoring with a pair of successful free throws, and Hylton’s Rodney Johnson responded shortly after with two of his own. The two teams battled it out, coming to a 7-6 Bulldog lead with just over two minutes left,

From then until just before the four minute park in the second quarter, the Pioneers (23-0) took control, scoring the final eight points of the quarter and segueing that into the first eight points of the second quarter.

It was all part of a greater 20-2 run that had Patriot holding a 27-9 lead halfway into the second quarter. Hylton (17-8) would make attempts at clawing back, including scoring four of the next six points, but Patriot would head into halftime with the 40-17 lead.

Hylton’s offense came to life in the third quarter, scoring 19 points and keeping things close with Patriot. Kelby Garnett scored the first points of the half for the Bulldogs, and after four straight for the Pioneers courtesy of Nick Marrero and Isaiah Vick, Johnson dunked to add two more for Hylton.

The two teams continued to go back and forth for the remainder of the quarter, with Hopkins scoring six more for Patriot and Lucas Scroggins also elevating for the Bulldogs. Patriot would go into the fourth up by 25.

In the fourth, Patriot continued their dominant ways from the first. After Hylton responded to four from Vick and Nasir Coleman with four of their own from Scroggins and Garnett, Brady Page scored six in a 13-2 Patriot run over the next three minutes. Hopkins would also add four more.

Hylton scored the final six points of the game, but Patriot held on for the victory.

When asked if the Pioneers changed anything in particular that led to such a big point difference in their victories, head coach Sherman Rivers maintained that it was just a matter of experience. Patriot beat 65-58 in its second game of the season Dec. 7

“We were young and inexperienced," Rivers said. "We’re just a better team now than we were then. We worked some kinks out, defended well, and made good shots.”

Patriot will host last year’s state runner up Potomac Panthers (14-6) on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the region semifinals. The winner advances to Friday's region final and the state quarterfinals.