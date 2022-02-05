For Patriot's boys basketball team, Friday night’s victory at Battlefield didn’t just mean a fifth straight regular-season sweep of its Cedar Run District rival against a rowdy Bobcat crowd on Senior Night.

The victory, a hard fought, 54-47 physical battle, also gave the Pioneers a program-record 19 regular-season victories and a fifth straight district regular-season title.

Taking advantage of a cold start to the game for Battlefield, which saw its seven-game winning streak end, Patriot (13-0, 19-0) scored the first four points behind Courtney Davis and Jay Randall before the Bobcats got their first two from Ryan Derderian about three minutes in. The Pioneers would then score the next eight, including five from Dezmond Hopkins.

Feb. 4 high school boys basketball roundup: Potomac's Keith Honore wins 300th game POTOMAC 70, GAR-FIELD 37: Keith Honore won his 300th career game as Potomac’s head boys basketball coach Friday. This is Honore’s 16th season …

After drawing a foul on a three-point shot attempt, Battlefield’s Hassan Hammad connected with two of three, beginning a 9-0 run that lasted until Patriot’s Nick Marrero hit a pair of free throws at the 6:18 mark in the second. The run, which brought Battlefield within one, also included a 3-pointer from Chase Nelson.

Following a short back-and-forth period between the two teams, another 6-0 Bobcat run over about a minute gave them their first lead of the night with a Nelson layup. An ensuing 6-0 run of their own by the Pioneers, including four straight for Hopkins, gave them a 24-19 lead heading into the half.

Battlefield kicked the second half off with two from Derderian about a minute and a half in, followed shortly after with one of two from Randall. An ensuing 9-4 run by Patriot over the next four minutes, including three from Marrero and four from Nasir Coleman, gave the Pioneers a 34-25 lead with just under 2:30 to go in the third. The two teams would go into the fourth with the score 40-29.

Shortly into the fourth, when a Coleman 3-pointer made it 45-31, things seemed to be all but done.

Instead, Battlefield began to claw back, going on a 9-0 run to make it a 47-42 game with just under three minutes to go. Bryce Hammersley contributed six of those points, including a crucial 1-and-1 to kick off the rally.

Despite the persistence by Battlefield (10-3, 14-4), however, the Pioneers were able to hang on for the victory.

Hopkins led Patriot with 14 points followed by Randall and Coleman with 11 each and Marrero with 10.

The Pioneers shot 38 percent from the field, including going 4 of 17 from the 3-point line, and were 13 of 22 from the free-throw line.

When asked what the season’s accomplishments meant to the program and the players, Patriot head coach Sherman Rivers emphasized the intensity of the rivalry, especially when playing as the away team. “It’s a hostile environment, but the fans are great, the environment is great, and the win always means a lot.”