Sherman Rivers hoped the voice mail provided good news.
Knowing other local Christmas tournaments had canceled due to COVID, the Patriot High School boys basketball coach worried the Henrico Holiday Hoops Tournament near Richmond would follow suit.
Fortunately for Patriot, the tournament organizers left a message with Rivers to tell him the tournament was still on. The only change was the opponent. Instead of opening against Mills Godwin, Patriot would play Matoaca.
Relieved to receive that message, Rivers turned his attention to preparing the Pioneers for their first game that night following a 12-day layoff due to COVID protocols and then Christmas break. After beating Unity Reed 69-46 Dec. 14, the Patriot High School boys basketball team returned to the court the morning of Dec. 27 for practice before heading to Henrico.
As expected, Patriot showed some rust during the three-day tournament, especially in taking care of the basketball and not finishing around the basket.
But overall, Rivers was pleased with the Pioneers’ performance. Defensively, Patriot shined by allowing 51.3 points a game. Junior starting point guard Nasir Coleman showcased his all-around game and senior reserve guard Mike Ackerman scored timely baskets as the Pioneers (7-0) won the tournament title.
Coleman, who averaged 15 points at Henrico, was named the tournament MVP. He and Ackerman, who averaged 13.3 points and 3.3 3-pointers a game, were selected to the all-tournament team.
Overall, Patriot stayed composed. It was a one-point game with four minutes left in the tournament final against Henrico before Patriot pulled away for a 60-50 win.
The effort showed how far Patriot has come in a short time. The Pioneers returned one starter from last season’s Class 6 Region B finalist.
“They are growing up right before our eyes,” Rivers said.
Coleman (averaging 11.7 points per game this season) took over the point guard duties from Trey Nelson, the Cedar Run District Player of the Year last season and Patriot’s leading scorer.
“[Coleman] did a little bit of everything,” Rivers said of Coleman’s performance at Henrico. “His first game he had eight rebounds, his last one he had six steals. He got to the rim and found guys. He was all-ball on defense. I was very proud of him.”
Ackerman, who leads Patriot in scoring at 12.9 points a game and with 2.7 3-pointers a game, delivers at crucial times.
“In every game, there’s always a stretch where he comes up with [something],” Rivers said.
