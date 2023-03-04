Having held a comfortable lead the entire game, Patriot still hadn’t put their boys basketball state quarterfinal game against Landstown completely to bed as the third quarter wound down with the Pioneers holding a 10-point edge.
But when it took their team all of 15 seconds to break the game open and set a new benchmark for their program, the PHS coaching staff had no choice other than to tell the students and fans behind them to get even louder than they had been all night.
The Pioneers (26-3) held the Eagles to 10 first-half points and cruised to a 52-36 win over the visitors from Virginia Beach at Gainesville High School on Friday, returning to the VHSL Class 6 semifinal for the second year in a row as their pressure-oriented defense stifled a Landstown team that had scored at least 55 points in seven of their last eight games.
Calling timeout four minutes and 10 seconds into the game after conceding the first eight points of the night, Landstown (19-7) had little answer for a Patriot team trying to become the first Prince William County school not from the East End to win a state championship in the sport.
And when their defense is at its best and complemented by an offense built on quick ball movement and a deadly transition game, it only takes a minute or two of game time to see why coach Sherman Rivers’ group is a contender.
“It’s been a staple of what we’ve been trying to do all season, I mean our guys really defend,” Rivers said. “I was just talking to our coaches about how we’ve really locked in defensively in this stretch, especially the last four or five games, nobody’s been over 50 points. We’ve held two teams in the 30s. To do that to playoff teams at this time of the year, we’re doing a really good job.”
Rivers also takes pride in the fact that their fast-paced offense remains efficient in terms of finding the proper ball handler or shooter, and never was that on more prominent display than with 6:40 to go in the second quarter.
Junior forward Isaiah Vick stole the ball off a deflection, took off from the top of the paint, and threw it down with two-handed authority for a 17-7 lead, leading to an eruption from the capacity crowd on the Patriot side of the gym that could have been heard all the way back in Nokesville. Landstown didn’t score from the field once in the second quarter, and Patriot’s 23-10 halftime lead didn’t feel quite that close.
The Eagles kept it within 10 points or thereabouts for most of the third quarter, and it was 29-19 with 1:45 left in the third when junior guard Ryan Keenan’s three-pointer gave PHS the big play they’d been looking for. But another Landstown turnover became a layup for Kaden Bates just 15 seconds later, and with the partisan noise raining down at a thunderous level, Eagles coach Dwight Robinson called for time and the rout was on.
Vick’s three-pointer just 10 seconds into the fourth put the Pioneers up by 15 and they never looked back. He was one of five Patriot players to score eight or more points, and Nasir Coleman led their 15-22 performance at the free-throw line with a 8-10 effort of his own.
“I feel like we’re playing great defensively, especially,” Vick said. “Getting stops, pressuring the ball, denial, [the] help defense is great … it’s more so about ball pressure and playing hard” when it comes to how Rivers approaches that side of the equation."
“Nobody’s trying to do their own thing [on offense], everybody moves it constantly,” Rivers said. “[Isaiah is] a special player, man. He’s probably gonna be one of the most heavily recruited kids that we’ve had at Patriot … the great thing about us, him and Jay Randall, if they get a rebound they can push it out like guards so that starts our break a little bit faster [because] we don’t have to wait for an outlet.
“It’s hard to scout us, it’s hard to guard us because everybody’s a threat at all times.”
Patriot will host Chesapeake’s Oscar Smith on Monday night, again at Gainesville at 7 p.m., with a berth in next Friday’s state championship game at VCU at stake. It would be the Pioneers’ first in program history. The two semifinal games feature all four regional champions from Class 6 after Smith beat Forest Park on Friday night, and Hayfield and South Lakes both held serve on their end respectively.
