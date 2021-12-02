Ever since Potomac eliminated Patriot from the playoffs last year and ended its season, the Patriot Pioneers have been awaiting the season opener of the 2021-22 season because it would give them a chance to exact a bit of revenge.
Though the occasion was not as momentous since it was not a win or go home scenario, the Pioneers still played like a team that was intent on making a statement against a perennial postseason power. Patriot was the more energetic team, and the more efficient shooting team from the field, en route to a 57-46 road victory Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.
Although Potomac led 13-8 after the first quarter as Kyle Honore scored all the Panthers’ points in the period, Patriot played a suffocating trapping defense for much of the rest of the game and it paid dividends. Potomac made just 1 of 11 shots (9 percent) from the field in the second quarter, while Patriot went 6 for 16 (37.5 percent) from the field, led by six points each from Courtney Davis and Nasir Coleman as Patriot took a 22-18 lead at halftime.
It was more of the same in the third quarter as Patriot made 9 of 15 shots from the field (60 percent), while Potomac went 5 for 13 (38.4 percent). Michael Ackerman, a 5-feet, 10-inch senior, got hot in the quarter, making four of the five shots he attempted. Ackerman finished with a team-high 16 after scoring nine points in the third quarter to help Patriot take a 41-28 third quarter lead.
“We’ve been looking forward to this game since the end of last season, really,” Ackerman said. “It was definitely a statement game and it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the season. I mean they were ranked ahead of us, so the rankings alone kind of motivated us.”
When asked if he agreed with Ackerman and thought his team was trying to make a statement, Patriot coach Sherman Rivers said, “Of course. I mean they ended our season last year, so this was a good way to come out and show that this was a new year. I thought our guys had a lot of energy and defended well throughout. Holding Potomac to 46 points is no small feat. Kyle [Honore] got it going for awhile, but overall, we played well defensively.”
In large part, Rivers seemed to take a cue from the template that has served Potomac so well for years, and that figured since Rivers was a longtime assistant coach under Potomac coach Keith Honore before being hired at Patriot. The Pioneers limited Potomac to just 19 field goals, a number increased by eight in the fourth quarter after Patriot had taken control of the game in the third quarter.
The Panthers made eight field goals in the fourth quarter, getting four (and eight points) from Quinton Mumeka.
Rivers seemed pleased by his team’s rebounding as he praised Jay Randall, Isaiah Vick and Mekhi Randall for their work on the boards.
“We preach getting all five guys to the glass and even though we are not a very large team, I thought our guys did a good job of that.
Even though Patriot went 24 for 52 from the field in the game (46.1 percent), Rivers said he was a bit disappointed more shots didn’t fall.
“I was pleased with our shot selection, but I think if more shots had fallen, we could have scored more than 57 points; that’s for sure,” Rivers said.
Still, Patriot figures to use this victory as a springboard for the rest of the season. Rivers seemed pleased, especially considering the overall youth his team features.
“We have a young team with five sophomores, and for us to come out and get a win like that in an environment like that, is a great way to start the season,” Rivers said.
Meanwhile, Ackerman said he was particularly proud that his team held Potomac to 47 (including a game-high 26 by Kyle Honore, son of the Potomac coach).
“We work on defense in practice. It’s kind of more important than offense to us really,” Ackerman said. “Our goal is [to hold the opposition to] 45 points a game, so we just about did that tonight.”
PATRIOT (1-0) Davis 4 0-2 8, Coleman 6 2-5 14, Ackerman 7 0-0 16, Vick 3 1-2 9, Fernandez 4 2-3 10. 24 5-12 57.
POTOMAC (0-1) Lee 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 1-2 3, Honore 9 4-6 26, Lewis 1 0-1 2, Bethea 1 0-0 2, Mumeka 6 0-0 12, 19 5-8 46.
Halftime score—Patriot, 22-18. Three-point goals—Patriot 4 (Vick 2, Ackerman 2), Potomac 3 (Honore 3). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls---none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.