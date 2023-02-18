BOYS
PATRIOT 51, BATTLEFIELD 48: Dezmond Hopkins made a crucial lay-up late in the game following a steal and then hit free throws. Nasir Coleman added a layup to put the host and top-seeded Pioneers up by four in the eventual Cedar Run District Tournament final win Friday.
Patriot (22-3) has now won five straight district tournament titles.
Kaden Bates led the Pioneers with 14 points and Jay Randall had 13. Patriot hosts Colgan in the first round of regionals.
Maddux Tennant led Battlefield (22-3) with 18 points and Ryan Derderian added 10 points.
For Tuesday's region quarterfinals, Battlefield hosts Freedom-Woodbridge and Patriot hosts Colgan.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 79, COLGAN 74: Shamar Sisco had 24 points, Aaron Duncan and Tavarres Riley 14 each and Jordan Perkins 11 as the host and third-seeded Eagles (12-8) won the Cardinal District Tournament consolation game to determine the No. 3 and 4 seeds in regionals.
Skyler Smith led fourth-seeded Colgan (18-7) with 25 points. Nate Ament added 14 and Hudson Bock 11.
Freedom is at Battlefield for a 7 p.m. regional quarterfinal Tuesday and Colgan is at Patriot.
GIRLS
COLGAN 33, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 29: AJ Jones scored 11 points Friday as host and third-seeded Colgan won the Cardinal District Tournament title.
The Sharks (15-9) host Colonial Forge Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
This is Colgan’s first district tournament title since the 2020-21 season.
The Sharks led 22-9 at halftime.
Kenneah DeGuzman led fourth-seeded Freedom (11-11) with 12 points. Keilani Johnson added 11.
Freedom, in regionals for the first time since the school opened in 2004, is at Gainesville Tuesday for a regional quarterfinal.
BRENTSVILLE 67, MAGGIE WALKER 15: Payton Brown scored 13 points and Alden Yergey 11 as the host Tigers (18-5) won Friday’s Class 3 Region B quarterfinal.
For the game, Brentsville converted 10 3-pointers.
Third-seeded Brentsville plays at second-seeded Culpeper Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals
