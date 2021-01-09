BOYS
PATRIOT 79, JOHN CHAMPE 74: Trey Nelson scored 24 points and Chad Watson 17 as the Pioneers remained unbeaten with a win Friday over previously unbeaten John Champe.
Patriot (2-0, 4-0) was 25 of 34 from the free-throw line, while John Champe (1-1, 5-1) was 11 of 16.
John Champe shot 60 percent from the field, including 27 of 37 from 2-point range. Patriot shot 51 percent, including 60 percent from 2-point range (18 of 30). The game was close throughout. Patriot led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter and 33-32 at halftime.
WOODBRIDGE 79, HYLTON 51: Christian Blaine and Jaiden Edwards each had 15 points for Woodbridge (2-1, 2-1) and Brian Jackson added 14.
Nate Arrington led Hylton (0-4, 1-4) with 16 points.
OSBOURN 41, UNITY REED 34: Freshman Tey Barbour went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and finished with 10 points as Osbourn (1-1, 1-2) held off the Lions Friday. Josh Newland also had 10 points.
Da’Shaun Gibson and Sean Scott each had eight points for Unity Reed (1-1, 1-2).
BATTLEFIELD 63, OSBOURN PARK 53: Tristen Olds converted six 3-pointers and went 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with a game-high 29 points for Battlefield (1-1, 1-2). Junior Bonsu added 13 points.
Cameron Cole totaled 18 points and Carson Miller 15 for Osbourn Park (0-2, 0-2).
MANASSAS PARK 70, BRENTSVILLE 49: Four players reached double figures in the Cougars' victory.
Collin Griffith led the way with 19 points followed by Payton Simmons with 16, Jace Garza with 15 and Cameron Dixon with 13. Griffith also had five 3-pointers and five rebounds, Simmons five assists and five rebounds, Garza five rebounds and Dixon five rebounds and two blocked shots.
Manassas Park is 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the Class 3 Northwestern District.
GIRLS
COLGAN 74, POTOMAC 52: Kennedy Fuller scored 26 points and Alyssa Andrews 25 for Colgan (3-0, 4-1). Fuller was 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.
WOODBRIDGE 71, HYLTON 42: Amani Melendez scored 27 points, McKenzie Burke 19 and Taylor Kellum 16 along with 12 rebounds as the Vikings won their first game of the season. Woodbridge is now 1-2 overall and in the Cardinal District.
OSBOURN PARK 72, BATTLEFIELD 20: Jo Raflo had 12 points, Alex Harju 11 and Alana Powell 10 for Osbourn Park (2-0, 3-0).
PATRIOT 57, JOHN CHAMPE 40: Senior Caitlin Blackman led Patriot (2-0, 2-2) with 20 points, including going 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. She also added five rebounds and five steals.
Freshman Ella Negron added 14 points and nine rebounds and Elena Bertrand 10 points.
FOREST PARK 65, FREEDOM 37: Lauren Palmateer led Forest Park (4-0, 5-0) with 17 points and Janiah Jones had 15.
Sofia Lahlou finished with 20 points for Freedom (1-2, 1-3).
OTHER SCORES
Unity Reed 55, Osbourn 33
