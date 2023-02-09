After a first-quarter turnover by Battlefield, the Patriot student section didn’t hesitate to let loose a “butterfingers” chant that their cross-town rivals from Battlefield had a quick and easy response to from the opposite corner of the Gainesville High School gym: “We can’t hear you!”
By the time the Cedar Run District’s regular season came to an end less than two hours later, Patriot students could have the last word once and for all - or at least for now.
“Stick to football!”
In the boy’s basketball tiebreaker game to determine first place in the district regular season as well as the top seed in the district tournament and regionals, Patriot used a 19-point second quarter and stifling defense throughout to pull away from the Bobcats by a 70-55 margin on Wednesday that reached as much as 20 points in the closing stages.
The win gives the Pioneers (20-3) their sixth straight district crown and guarantees home-court advantage in Nokesville for the postseason through a potential state semifinal appearance.
Before a capacity neutral-site crowd, Patriot took the lead early in the first and never let up as a 17-14 advantage after the first quarter gave way to a second-quarter offensive barrage. Four three-pointers, including a pair from freshman Kai Wilcox, threatened to blow the game open if not for senior Hasan Hammad scoring seven of his game-high 26 points in the frame to keep Battlefield (21-2, 13-2) within a shout.
Patriot coach Sherman Rivers summed up his team’s Wednesday effort succinctly after they’d fallen in their original home finale to the Bobcats 47-44 on Friday: “We made shots.
“We didn’t make anything in that game, shot terrible from the foul line last week, we shot terrible from the floor,” he said. “I thought [Battlefield] played harder, like they had something to prove, than we did, so we kind of met the intensity today. We shored up the 50/50 ball situation, we did better on the glass, and I feel like when we do those things and we take care of the basketball we’re pretty difficult to deal with.”
As the second half progressed and the Patriot lead remained a comfortable one, the Pioneers’ pressure defense continued to stifle a Bobcat group that had scored 59 points or more in all but one game since Dec. 12 going into Wednesday’s game.
“Hats off to them and Coach Rivers getting the guys ready to go,” Battlefield coach Randall Bills said. “Maybe it was just the familiarity between the two teams, we’ve played each other so many times that it’s like my second team … they came out and they crushed it tonight."
Battlefield pulled within 10 with around six minutes to go, but another quick spurt from Patriot pushed the deficit back up to 15 a minute later; BHS valiantly continued their aggressive half-court trap for the final minute as the Pioneers ran out the clock and the Battlefield supporters headed for the exits.
As the top seed, Patriot will open the postseason against the Osbourn-John Champe winner next Wednesday in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinals.
Second-seeded Battlefield will host the Freedom-South Riding/Gainesville winner on Wednesday.
“It was important for us [and] it was a goal for us,” Rivers said. “The guys didn’t want to be the one team that hadn’t gotten it in the last [few] years.”
