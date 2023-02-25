One sequence perfectly summed up Patriot’s 68-48 win over visiting Forest Park Friday in the Class 6 Region B boys basketball championship.
Played before a packed gym, the Pioneers’ stripped Forest Park of the ball on the Bruins end. Then as a quickly as Patriot stole the ball, a teammate threw it up the court to Abe Halim who scored off a layup. That basket continued an eventual 15-0 run that put the game out of reach and served as a reminder what happens when the Pioneers are functioning at full throttle.
Quick. Efficient. Stifling.
Patriot (25-3) did all three during that one moment and many others in capturing its second straight region title.
“We want to get after it,” Pioneers’ head coach Sherman Rivers said. “We have a lot of different guys who can do different things We have that relentless attitude on the floor and we want to wear you down.”
With the win, Patriot hosts the Landstown-Oscar Smith loser March 3 in the state quarterfinals. Forest Park (18-9) is at the winner of that game. Landstown and Oscar Smith play Monday in the Region A championship.
Forest Park, which is in the state tournament for the first time since the school opened in 2000, never led during the game and only trailed by one at the end of the first quarter in large part behind the play of Brandon Edozie. The sophomore center scored 7 of those 10 points.
But Patriot began to pull away in the second quarter behind a 10-0 run. Junior Isaiah Vick led the charge with six points in that spurt and 12 overall in the quarter as Patriot took a 33-22 lead.
Forest Park got to within five early in the third period before Patriot poured it on.
The Pioneers kept Forest Park from getting many second looks at the basket as well as excellent ball movement and scoring in transition.
Patriot, which has won six straight, beat Forest Park for the fourth straight time and snapped the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak