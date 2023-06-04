Patriot High School’s boys track team captured the Class 6 state outdoor title Saturday at Todd Stadium in Newport News.
It is the program’s first since the Nokesville school opened in 2011. And Patriot’s third team title overall. The other two came in boys swimming.
On Saturday, the Pioneers held off Western Branch 55-48. South County won the girls title with 67 points. The top local team finisher was Colgan, which placed ninth with 27 points.
Patriot did not win any individual titles, but wracked up the bulk of its points with second and third place finishes.
Individually, Patrick Lowry was second in the 3,200-meter run (9:19.52) and fourth in the 1,600-meter run (4:19.03), Henry Birge was fourth in the 800 (1:56.96), Wathen Montgomery was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (38.62) and Jacarius Randall was second in the high jump (6-6),
The 1,600-meter relay team was fifth in 3:25.73, the 400-meter relay team was second (41.83) and the 3,200-meter relay team was third in 7:53.31.
Local state champions were Hylton’s Naomi Woolfolk in the shot put (44-3), Potomac’s Ty’Heak Buie in the triple jump (50-0.75), Forest Park’s Xavier Ogo in the long jump (22-11.75), Osbourn Park’s Lena Gooden (19-10.75) and Osbourn Park’s Viviana Rodriguez in the pole vault (11-9).
