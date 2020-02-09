The Patriot Pioneers wrestling team won their first-ever Cedar District title on Saturday afternoon at Osbourn High School in Manassas. They finished with 246.5 total points, besting second-place Battlefield, who scored 217 points.
Twelve different Pioneer wrestlers finished among the Top 3 in their respective weight classes, with 10 making it all the way to the first-place match. Of those 10, four went on to win their group: Vincenzo Corvetto (152 lb), Connor Callaway (182 lb), Nicholas Cilla (220 lb), and Donovan Sprouse (285 lb).
“We have been getting after it in practice,” Callaway said in the midst of their post-tournament celebration. “It’s been like a decade and we finally won a district championship. It took a long time but we did it, and it’s pretty cool.”
Callaway was one of two Patriot wrestlers to take home first-place via pinfall. He pinned fellow junior Alex Cooley from Battlefield at the 2:38 mark to earn the top honor in the 182-pound class.
Junior Nicholas Cilla also earned first place via pinfall, taking down sophomore Andrew Arthur-Humphrey from Osbourn Park at the 4:08 mark.
“We just worked hard all year, ” Patriot head coach Bill Whited said after the win. “It’s all about the guys; they put a ton of effort into practices, and our coaches and parents have been super supportive.”
“We worked as one today,” Patriot assistant Anthony Olsen noted. “Wrestling is an individual sport but when everyone motivates one another, great things happen.”
The Pioneers are incredibly deep and they can be a force moving forward. Only one Pioneer wrestler will be lost to graduation this year, and having the experience of winning the district will certainly help the younger guys develop.
“Next week is going to be difficult,” Whited added, “but I think we have four or five state guys on this team.”
Patriot will move on to the regional tournament next Saturday at John Champe High School.
1. Patriot 246.5, 2. Battlefield 217, 3. John Champe 177.5, 4. Osbourn 175, 5. Osbourn Park 100, Stonewall Jackson 99
Individual results (Finals only) — 106 — Nick Marck (John Champe) over Tyson Kochis (Patriot) by tech fall, 16–0; 113 — Jordan Villareal (John Champe) over Austin Zehring (Patriot) by forfeit; 120 — Dyson Dunham (Battlefield) over Hunter Swanson (Patriot) by pin, 1:23; 126 — Andrew Holladay (Osbourn) over JP Angel (John Champe) by major decision, 10–0; 132 — Nate Williams (Osbourn) over Olli Karjalainen (John Champe) by decision, 6–1; 138 — Ryan Donahue (Osbourn) over Nicholas Carl (John Champe) by decision, 6–1; 145 — Jimmy Bazan (Osbourn Park) over Javier Rosario (Battlefield) by major decision, 12–3; 152 — Vincenzo Corvetto (Patriot) over Tyler Stewart (Battlefield) by decision, 5–0; 160 — Jackson Rickwalder (Battlefield) 8–3, Sr. over Joshua Cilla (Patriot) by pin, 0:14; 170 — Alex Ward (Battlefield) over Carlos Munoz (Patriot) by pin, 2:15; 182 — Connor Callaway (Patriot) over Alex Cooley (Battlefield) by pin, 2:38; 195 — John Radun (Battlefield) over Jacob Alderman (Patriot) by pin, 4:55; 220 — Nicholas Cilla (Patriot) over Andrew Arthur-Humphrey (Osbourn Park) by pin, 4:08; 285 — Donovan Sprouse (Patriot) over Anthony Donkoh (John Champe) by decision, 6–0.
