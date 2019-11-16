It’s been said that the sign of a great football team – or any team, really – lies in the ability to recognize weaknesses and transform them into strengths, often in a short period of time. The Patriot High School football team will put that old adage to the test during the next seven days.
The Pioneers dominated Hylton on Friday night in the Class 6, Region B quarterfinals, 35-6, but players and coaches alike agreed it was a performance that warranted some reflection and further examination.
“It was not a great game for us,” Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty said. “We did enough to get the job done.”
Patriot senior Jalen Stroman couldn’t take his eyes off the scoreboard as he patiently answered a reporter’s questions following the game.
“Those six points are really going to kill me tonight,” he said, shaking his head. “This whole week will have to be our best week of practice.”
That’s a necessity given Patriot’s next opponent. The second-seeded Pioneers will host No. 3 Colonial Forge next week in the regional semifinals. Forge defeated Gar-Field 40-0 in another quarterfinal Friday night. The Eagles are 9-2 with losses coming only to top-seeded and undefeated Freedom and four-time defending Class 5A champion Highland Springs.
Patriot won its 10th game of the season Friday night for the first time in school history, and the Pioneers filled the stat sheet with numbers that would generally signify a landslide victory with little about which to complain. For example, senior running back Tim Baldwin rushed for 133 yards and scored four touchdowns on 21 carries. Pretty good, right?
“Personally, I don’t think I had a good game,” he said. “I was being too patient. I was dancing too much. I need to fix that.”
Next, let’s examine the performance of Patriot quarterback Cody Rogers. The junior completed 61 percent of his passes for 210 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown to senior receiver Jalen Stroman. Not bad. But Rogers often looked like a quarterback starting his first playoff game and struggled to get his team into any sort of sustainable rhythm.
On his long touchdown pass to Stroman, Rogers escaped a collapsing pocket and rolled to his left toward the sideline. Stroman was running a go-route, but Rogers’ throw led him into the middle of the field. Stroman leaped for the ball and came down with it at the Hylton 40. He also came down with Hylton defensive back Dalontay Banks draped all over him.
Stroman spun around and sent Banks spinning through the air and to the ground.
“As soon as I did that, I saw green and I just ran to the end zone,” Stroman said.
Despite the Pioneers not having their A game – Finnerty is convinced his team has yet to peak this season – the outcome was never in doubt, no matter how many nits they picked after the game. Stroman’s effort gave Patriot a 20-0 lead in the second quarter. Baldwin added a 1-yard touchdown with two seconds left in the first half for a 28-0 lead. Baldwin also scored on runs of 1 and 17 yards in the first quarter and again in the third from 9 yards out.
Baldwin eclipsed 100 yards for the eighth time this season and has rushed for an area-best 1,387 yards and 23 touchdowns. Baldwin tallied 161 yards and two scores in Patriot’s 42-14 win against Hylton on September 27.
Stroman finished with 3 receptions for 95 yards, and receiver Tyler Settle had a season-best five catches for 79 yards. Of Patriot’s 358 yards of total offense, 283 came in the first half. Given the score, the Pioneers played several second- and third-stringers for most of the second half.
Hylton (5-6) finished the season with a losing record for only the second time in school history and the first time in head coach Tony Lilly’s 10 seasons. Hylton’s last losing season was in 2007 when it went 3-7. The Bulldogs fielded their first varsity team in 1992.
Patriot’s defense kept the Bulldogs in check except for a 64-yard touchdown run by junior running back Colby Bonds, who finished with 98 yards on 10 carries.
Hylton’s first-half drive chart included four punts and an interception. The Bulldogs snapped the ball four times in Patriot territory in the first two quarters and finished the game with 120 yards of offense.
“Our defense has been lights out for a long time now,” Finnerty said. “They allowed me to have more patience with my offense.”
The winner of next week’s Patriot-Colonial Forge game will play either Freedom or Massaponax for the Region B championship. Finnerty preaches a “1-0” mentality, so he won’t allow his team to think that far ahead. Not yet, anyway.
“We’re building a new culture here,” Baldwin said. “Just imagine what we can do when we put it all together.”
Pioneers 35, Bulldogs 6
Hylton 0 0 6 0 – 6
Patriot 14 14 7 0 – 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
P: Baldwin 1 run (Cotter kick), 7:53
P: Baldwin 17 run (Cotter kick), 2:34
Second quarter
P: Stroman 75 pass from Rogers (conversion failed), 6:43
P: Baldwin 1 run (Conversion pass to Baldwin), 0:02
Third quarter
H: Bonds 64 run (kick failed), 7:43
P: Baldwin 9 run (Cotter kick), 3:00
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING – Hylton: Mitchell 5-14, Bonds 10-98, Blakney 6-6, Miller 2-(minus 16), Gaddis 1-2, Stewart 1-0, Duncan 1-16. Patriot: Baldwin 21-133, Rogers 7-17, Jenkins 9-(minus 2).
PASSING – Hylton: Mitchell 8-18-1 38. Patriot: Rogers 14-23-0 210.
RECEIVING – Hylton: Chenault 2-11, Bonds 1-(minus 1), Warner 1-2, Stewart 1-0, Craig 1-14, Duncan 2-12. Patriot: Stroman 3-95, Harris-Ayala 1-5, Settle 5-79, Lucy 1-9, Jackson 4-22.
