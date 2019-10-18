Freshman Camille Daniel scored the lone goal in overtime Thursday as Patriot's field hockey team defeated John Champe 1-0.
The Pioneers closed out the regular season with the best record (15-1) in the program's history. Patriot also finished 10-0 in the Cedar Run District.
Senior goalie Alexa Smith had 8 saves.
