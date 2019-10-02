Senior Lauren Gresham scored the game's lone goal Tuesday as Patriot defeated John Champe 1-0 to assume first place in the Cedar Run District.
Goalie Alexa Smith recorded seven saves. Patriot is now 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the district.
Senior Lauren Gresham scored the game's lone goal Tuesday as Patriot defeated John Champe 1-0 to assume first place in the Cedar Run District.
Goalie Alexa Smith recorded seven saves. Patriot is now 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.