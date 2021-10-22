Sean Finnerty repeated the message over and over to his players. All wasn’t lost. Patriot was still 0-0 in the Cedar Run District, and once it returned to full strength, everything should click again.

After a 42-6 season-opening victory against Hylton, the Pioneers went 1-2 over their next three games with a 27-6 non-district loss to Battlefield (now 7-0) and a 21-13 loss to Gar-Field (4-3).

Between those two games, Patriot almost suffered another defeat until it rallied to beat Forest Park 29-28.

Friday's local high school football schedule FRIDAY, OCT. 22 Woodbridge (2-4) at Colgan (0-7), 7 p.m. Osbourn Park (2-5) at Battlefield (7-0), 7 p.m. John Champe (4-3) at Osbourn (5-3), 7 p.m. Patriot (5-2) at Freedom-South Riding (2-4), 7 p.m. Brentsville (5-2) at Riverside (0-7), 7 p.m. Hylton (3-4) at Gar-Field (4-3), 7 p.m. Potomac (2-4) at Freedom-Woodbridge (6-2), 7 p.m. Manassas Park (0-6) at Skyline (1-5), 7 p.m.

Based on its personnel, the Pioneers envisioned a better start for a program that has tied for or won outright the district title the past five seasons.

But injuries to key players, including starting quarterback Sam Fernandez, starting wide receiver/defensive back Gabe Bigbee and inside linebacker Brady McLaughlin, contributed to the slow start.

Last Friday, though, the Patriots fielded their first fully healthy starting lineup, and the result spoke for itself. Patriot overpowered Osbourn 36-0 for its third straight win – during which it has outscored its opponents 120-0.

More importantly, Patriot improved to 3-0 in the district and moved into second place in the Class 6, Region B playoff point ratings, behind Battlefield.

“I kept telling the players, ‘We’ll make a run,’” Finnerty said. “Now we are making that run. When we are healthy, you can see what we’re capable of.”

McLaughlin, a three-year varsity performer, is an athletic, quick and physical inside linebacker who Finnerty considers the Cedar Run District’s best defensive player. Patriot lost him to injury during the first quarter of the Sept. 2 game against Battlefield.

Junior defensive lineman Josh Folds was hurt against Forest Park, and Bigbee missed the Forest Park and Gar-Field games. Folds’ first game was against Osbourn.

Bigbee, who is also the Pioneers’ leading receiver, returned for Patriot’s fifth game, Sept. 24 against Osbourn Park. But wearing a cast to protect his broken arm, he played only safety to fill a need after Aiden Fairchild went out with a season-ending injury against Battlefield.

Bigbee showed such effectiveness in teaming with free safety Drew Fernandez that Finnerty limited Bigbee’s role on offense to rest him.

The other crucial missing piece was Fernandez, a three-sport athlete who was first-team, all-conference in lacrosse last spring. A first-year starter at quarterback, the junior is a dual-threat who prevents opponents from focusing on stopping senior running back and leading rusher Keith Jenkins. Without Fernandez under center, opponents stacked the line of scrimmage.

But with Fernandez back, Patriot could open up its offense more. Since his return, Fernandez has completed 60% of his passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns. Against Osbourn on Oct. 15, he rushed for a team-high 136 yards and one touchdown.

“The players knew we could be in position, but a loss is still a loss,” Finnerty said. “I kept re-encouraging them.”