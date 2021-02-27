Patriot coach Sean Finnerty said because of the pandemic, which has limited practices and prevented the usual scrimmages that precede each “normal” season, he had absolutely no idea what kind of team the Pioneers were going into Friday night’s season opener against visiting Unity Reed.
It didn’t take Pioneers’ quarterback Cody Rogers long to give Finnerty an indication. The senior quarterback completed his first six passes, including five on Patriot’s opening possession that included a 6-yard scoring strike to Cole Scott, which opened the scoring.
By the time the game reached halftime, Rogers had completed 11 of 12 passes, thrown for three touchdowns and run for another, punctuating Patriot’s 27-0 victory over the Lions, in the season opener for both teams.
Despite occasional wind gusts, frigid temperatures, and a constant, drenching rain throughout the contest, Patriot showed itself to be a strong team on both offense and defense. Rogers threw for 144 yards in the first half, including touchdown passes of 6, 10, and 20 yards.
Meanwhile, Patriot’s defense gave up just 33 yards of offense, including two-thirds of that total on the ground.
“I was really proud of the way our guys played, especially with the inclement weather,” Finnerty said. “We made good decisions with the ball. Cody [Rogers] really executed well in the first half and he engineered all those [scoring drives]. Our offense is built to be diverse because we don’t want to let a defense take just one thing away from us.”
Perhaps the only blemishes on an otherwise spectacular night for the Pioneers were the special teams, which missed a field goal and an extra point, and 110 yards in penalties.
“I want to finish games in the second half. That’s a negative I take from it,” Finnerty said. “We also have to eliminate the penalties—we shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight. But other than that, it was a very solid first game, especially considering we haven’t had a lot of time to practice.”
Patriot’s running game racked up 157 yards, including 54 from Rogers, who ran the read option nearly to perfection. The Pioneers’ leading rusher was Keith Jenkins, who gained 90 yards on 18 carries.
Another positive for Finnerty was the presence of cheerleaders, the band, and a small but determined group of umbrella-holding Patriot fans, who cheered loudly despite the low numbers with crowds limited to 250 home fans only and no visiting fans.
“I was happy [the district] made that decision on Monday [to allow some fans to attend games],” Finnerty said. “The kids love to see their parents. It really helps the morale.”
UNITY REED (0-1) 0 0 0 0—0
PATRIOT (1-0) 13 14 0 0—27
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
P--Scott 6 pass from Rogers (kick failed), 5:34
P—Cotter 10 pass from Rogers (Cotter kick), 1:07
Second Quarter
P—Bigbee 20 pass from Rogers (Cotter kick), 10:!7
P—Rogers 4 run (Cotter kick), 55
Missed Field Goals—Cotter, 28.
Individual statistics
Rushing
Unity Reed—Blakeney 13-13, Gibson 6-3, Campbell 1-0, Morrison 3-5; Patriot—Jenkins 18-90, Rogers 11-54, Jackson 2-12.
Passing
Unity Reed—Gibson 1-6-0-11, Morrison 0-2-0; Patriot—Rogers, 17-21-0-163.
Receiving
Unity Reed—S. Scott 1-11; Patriot—Bigbee 6-79; Stoney 4-12, Cotter 3-50, Stoney 1-10, C. Scott 1-6, Jenkins 1-(minus 3)
