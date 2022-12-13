Patriot High School’s girls basketball team converted key free throws down the stretch Monday to hold off host Osbourn Park in a battle between the Cedar Run District’s top two teams.
With the victory, the Pioneers (1-0 district, 4-1 overall) handed the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 6-1) their first loss to a district opponent since Jan. 13, 2021. That’s the last time as well Patriot defeated Osbourn Park. The final then was 44-36. Since that time, OP had defeated 23 straight district opponents, including in the district tournament.
On Monday, Patriot was 15 of 18 from the free-throw line for the game with Addisyn Banks going 4 for 4 in the last minute.
The Pioneers took charge in the second half, outscoring Osbourn Park 24-19 to break a 22-all halftime tie.
Patriot went up by as many as 10 on senior guard Emily Casey’s layup with four minutes to play.
For the game, Patriot junior Ella Negron totaled 16 points and four rebounds. She was 6 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Banks finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists and was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Casey added eight points, four rebounds and three assists, while senior guard Summer Upperman was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the second half. Junior Crystal Wright came off the bench to grab six rebounds and senior guard Sydney Smith had five points, five rebounds and two steals.
Alana Powell led Osbourn Park with 20 points and freshman Jayel West had nine.
