The Red Wall defense led the way all season for the Patriot Pioneers’ girls’ soccer team.
In its biggest game of the season so far Monday, the Red Wall proved pivotal and its linchpin, senior middle defender Soleil Brown, proved to be one of the key reasons why the Pioneers find themselves one win away from a Class 6 state title after a 1-0 win over visiting Cosby. Patriot (12-0-2) hosts the state final Wednesday at 6 p.m. against South County. Both teams are making their first-ever appearance in the state championship.
Brown, the Cedar Run District player of the year, not only prevented numerous goals, often coming out of nowhere to kick the ball away or steal it, also used her strong foot to good effect, especially on an indirect kick that began a sequence which led to the game’s only goal.
Facing a speedy Cosby Titans team (12-1) with a strong goaltender and a multi-faceted offense, offensive chances figured to be difficult to come by.
But in the 61st minute, Patriot (12-0-2) got an indirect kick in the middle third of the field after a Cosby foul. Brown took the kick and laced it toward the center of the goal area.
Initially, junior midfielder Nenah Conners got a touch on it and passed it behind her to senior midfielder Cassidy Duncan, who blasted a high arcing shot just below the crossbar that Cosby senior goalkeeper Brooke Banazek had to leap high to try to pull down. Despite getting both hands on it, Banazek dropped it toward her right and into the goal, setting off a celebration near midfield.
The goal put Patriot about 19 minutes away from its first ever state final, which it will host Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
The Red Wall defense, which consists of Brown, senior Maggie Mockkenhaupt, sophomore Carly Brock, and junior Hannah McGarvey has been stout all season, permitting just three goals. In addition, junior goalkeeper Abby Ochs added to her prowess and stature with several strong saves in Monday’s game.
The scoreless first half was a picture of frustration for Patriot, which took six shots, but none from optimal space on the field. Meanwhile, the Red Wall was stout, turning back nine shots as Ochs notched three saves. Four of Cosby’s scoring chances came on corner kicks when the Red Wall proved particularly prominent.
In the second half, Cosby’s offense took seven shots, and Ochs turned back three more. But the Red Wall prevented several runs from getting anywhere.
Patriot experienced a bit of frustration offensively in the second half as it failed to convert on four corner kicks, each taken by Cassidy, who said she relaxed after getting the good touch from Conners.
“Somehow we transitioned the ball up the field and Nenah had the ball at her feet,” Cassidy said. “At that point we made eye contact and that just helped me relax. I took a touch and hoped for the best. I had some shots earlier in the game that weren’t the best, but my teammates helped me settle in and relax.”
Patriot coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne, who has guided the team the past 10 years along with assistant coach Adam Foley, called the Pioneers “the little team that could.” Following the game, she addressed the team and congratulated them for earning one final practice, a 9:00 a.m. session on Tuesday before a final walkthrough after a look at film from Patriot’s opponent on Thursday. Then the team took a picture with about nine former players who had played for Payne and Foley over the years.
“This team has found a way to win all year and they did it again tonight,” Beauchamp-Payne said. “I am filled with gratitude for having the opportunity to coach this group. They are doing everything they can to bring the school that [championship] ring and reward what the alumni have done through the years.”
For her part, Brown said she was just happy to be a part of a historic Pioneers team. No fewer than four times on Monday Brown came virtually out of nowhere to challenge or thwart a scoring chance, but she also credited the other members of the Red Wall.
“As the center back, it’s your role to be a leader on the field and I have kind of taken that role and embraced it,” Brown said. “I love pushing people to be better and someone needs to step up and push the defense to be better. If I can help I will, but it’s not just me, it’s my teammates that have trusted me with that role, so I can step up and be a leader.”
Brown, who played her freshman year, skipped her sophomore season and like all her teammates missed last year due to the pandemic, said she is relishing the opportunities she and her teammates have enjoyed this season.
“We are already part of history and we just have to keep pushing to get that ring,” Brown said.
