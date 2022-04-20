As the clock hit zero in in host Patriot’s 2-1 victory over Battlefield Tuesday, the Pioneers met at midfield in a jubilant, jumping group hug.

While such a reaction to a routine weeknight victory might seem strange, those who are aware of the intenseness of the rivalry between the two Cedar Run District powerhouses see it as anything but.

“It’s just the best. Always a really fun time, no matter what.” said Kelly Beauchamp-Payne, head coach of Patriot (6-1-2 overall, 4-0-2 Cedar Run), whose last encounter with Battlefield (5-3, 4-2 Cedar Run) ended in a 6-5 shootout victory in the 2021 Class 6 Region B Championship.

The game itself Tuesday got off to a relatively fast start. After both teams saw multiple offensive opportunities in the first 10 minutes of the game, Patriot struck first twelve minutes in when Dakota Russell found the back of the net.

Following another shot by Russell less than two minutes later that was saved by Battlefield’s Lyndsey Clough, the Bobcats got on the scoreboard when Isabel Kelly took advantage of a corner kick by Camryn Beckmeyer and scored with 22 minutes to go.

Patriot struck right back, however, when Carly Gillette caught the rebound off of a shot by Summer Upperman and fired a laser into the back of the goal, a shot that would prove to be the game winner.

Battlefield managed multiple other shots over the rest of the half, but all went wide or were saved by Abby Ochs.

If the first half was an offensive battle, the second have was defensive, as Battlefield manufactured several offensive opportunities that forced the Pioneers to make adjustments in the backfield.

While the Bobcats got it into Patriot territory, it was either the defense or another outstanding save by Ochs that saved the day. Perhaps the most pivotal moment in the second half came when Ochs leaped to her right to make a massive save with just over three minutes left in the game.

Beauchamp-Payne praised her team’s resilience and ability to adapt in the second half when Battlefield got aggressive.

“We struggled a bit when they came out hot out of the gate, so we really had to play smart and make adjustments to deal with that," Beauchamp-Payne said. "I’m really impressed overall with how they played tonight.”