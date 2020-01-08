When the 2020 Major League Soccer Super Draft begins Thursday at 12:30 p.m., there’s a good chance Brandon Williamson will hear his name called early during the four-round selection process.
A number of mock drafts list the Patriot High School graduate as a potential first-round pick, including one from Major League Soccer, which has the former Duke defensive midfielder going to the Chicago Fire as the final first-round pick (No. 26 overall).
The site’s draft analyst, Travis Clark, said this about Williamson: “He’s a quality player that brings versatility to a retooling Fire squad.”
Williamson is also listed as the No. 21 pick in the Top Drawer Soccer Mock Draft
Only the first and second rounds are Thursday. The third and fourth rounds are Jan. 13.
Two other local players have gone in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft: Forest Park graduate C.J. Sapong (10th overall to Kansas City in 2011 out of James Madison University) and Hylton graduate David Stokes (fifth overall to D.C. United in 2003 out of the University of North Carolina).
Expansion teams Inter Miami and Nashville SC hold the first three picks. The next 10 picks will be done by teams who did not qualify for the MLS playoffs. There will be 52 total picks Thursday between the two rounds.
Williamson was among the 40 players invited to participate in the MLS College Showcase Dec. 13-15 in Raleigh, N.C. The three-day event allowed every MLS team to evaluate prospects.
Williamson was one of three Duke players in attendance.
Williamson did not play soccer at Patriot. He played instead for the D.C. United Academy. He graduated in December from Duke.
