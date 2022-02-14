Patriot High School graduate Kristin Schnurr will continue her professional soccer career with Icelandic Club FHingar for the upcoming season this summer.
Schnurr joins FHingar after playing with IFK Kalmar in Sweden last season.
Schnurr signed with Penn State out of high school. She spent six years (2015-21) with the Nittany Lions as injuries curtailed her playing career.
She was a member of the 2015 NCAA National Championship team and a member of four Big Ten Championship teams and three Big Ten Tournament Championship teams.
Schnurr led Penn State in goals with eight in 2018.
Schnurr totaled 11 goals and 6 assists in 58 games played during her collegiate career. She was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.
Schnurr graduated with a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and a master's in Education.
