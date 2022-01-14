Nick Mayhugh’s busy schedule kept him on the go last fall after he won three gold medals and one silver as a sprinter at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
But the Patriot High School graduate had a moment to think more long-term when his alma mater honored him at its Nov. 5 football game against Battlefield.
When Mayhugh told Justin Cavanaugh he was returning to the area for the pre-game ceremony, Cavanaugh thought the trip provided a great opportunity for a conversation between the two about the future.
Cavanaugh, a Northern Virginia-based strength and conditioning coach, had helped Mayhugh become a world-class track athlete. In 2019, Mayhugh began exploring the possibility of running track. When he mentioned it to Cavanaugh, Cavanaugh believed Mayhugh could become a medal-winner and wanted to assist in the process.
So for six hours on the Saturday after the Patriot football game, the two worked on answering the question: What’s next?
Mayhugh, who now lives in Charlotte, N.C., had already decided to move on from his agent and represent himself. But he needed a marketing plan, one that would allow him to develop a brand with which he was comfortable.
The conversation at Cavanaugh’s home in Reston got the ball rolling. Since then, Mayhugh returned to his busy schedule as he navigated this new area of his life.
“The meeting solidified everything I had in my head,” Mayhugh said.
Mayhugh’s first step was to figure out his role with the U.S. Para 7-a-side National Soccer Team.
Mayhugh’s time with the squad provided a gateway into competing at another level. Eligible to compete due to his cerebral palsy, the former Radford University standout joined the program in 2017. He was named the U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year with a Disability in 2019 after he scored 19 goals in 11 games between the IFPCF World Cup and the 2019 Para Pan American Games as the U.S. reached No. 4 in the world, its highest ranking ever.
The U.S. Para 7-side team wanted to keep him in the fold by having him sign a contract committing solely to soccer. Mayhugh wanted to continue to play soccer, but not at the exclusion of track. He preferred doing both with track as the priority because he felt it provided more opportunities in a closing window of time.
“I’d played [soccer] my entire life,” Mayhugh said. “I felt like I hit a plateau. At Division I and with the national team, I’d had great success. But what else could I do with it?”
Track created an opening when it was announced that soccer would not be part of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Mayhugh had not participated in an organized track meet since running the 800 meters and the mile at Gainesville Middle School. Track was something he did to stay in shape for soccer.
But he was up for the challenge of conquering another sport. Under Cavanaugh and his brother, Thomas Mayhugh, Mayhugh trained 10 hours a day, six days a week.
At the U.S. Paralympic Team Track and Field Trials, Mayhugh set a world record in the 100 meters and an American record in the 200 meters. At the Paralympics, he won gold in the 100 meters with a world record of 10.95 seconds, a time that made him the first athlete with a T37 disability classification to finish under 11 seconds.
He also won gold in the 200 meters with a world-record time of 21.91, which also made him the first T37 athlete to run under 22 seconds. Mayhugh captured his third gold medal as a member of the 400-meter Universal Mixed Relay in a world-record time of 45.52 seconds. His silver was in the 400 meters, where he set an American record of 50.26 seconds.
Mayhugh would like to compete with the soccer team in upcoming tournaments, but his focus is on preparing to run track at the 2022 World Para Athletics Championships in Japan from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4.
In the meantime, Mayhugh headed to Europe after Christmas to catch a breather and work on some marketing deals.
“This experience has been beyond anything I can put into words,” Mayhugh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.