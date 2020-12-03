After Tim Baldwin’s 106-yard rushing performance Saturday against Maryland, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said he received some texts all asking essentially the same question: “Who is that guy?”
Coming into the game, the Patriot High School graduate had only carried the ball three times for 18 yards and that came two weeks earlier against Michigan State. But with sophomore and second-string running back Sampson James out, Allen turned to Baldwin to help carry the rushing load.
Baldwin responded by averaging almost seven yards a carry and becoming the first IU freshman to rush for 100 yards or more this season in the No. 12 Hoosiers 27-11 victory. He along with Stevie Scott III were named IU’s offensive players of the game. While the outing caught others off guard, it came as no surprise to Allen.
“He is a guy that we have talked about that has been so steady in practice,” Allen said Monday. “He has earned everything that he has gotten and he is a guy that we really trust.”
Baldwin was ready for this moment once the coaching staff called his number. Against Maryland, he set up a field goal in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard run. He also scored off a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“Some guys have a knack to find the holes, and I’ve been impressed with him in practice. I’ve said that before,” Allen said Saturday. “Was not at all shy about putting him in there. Our whole offensive staff has a lot of confidence in Tim. He’s a very conscientious young man. He’s extremely smart, works very hard.”
Rated the No. 16 prospect in Virginia and the No. 37 running back nationally by ESPN, Baldwin earned all-state honors in his lone season at Patriot after finishing as Prince William County’s leading rusher and scorer with 1,605 yards and 25 touchdowns. During the summer of 2019, Baldwin transferred to Patriot from Broad Run High School in Loudoun County.
Baldwin committed to Indiana Dec. 8, 2019, the same weekend he took an official visit to the school. He chose the Hoosiers over his other finalist, West Virginia.
He graduated early from Patriot and enrolled in Indiana in January.
