Unlike his players, Sherman Rivers knows first-hand what it's like to compete for a state title.
And it's that experience that has him uniquely prepared for this stage as the seventh-year Patriot boys basketball coach prepares for his team’s first-ever state championship game on Friday against Hayfield at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
As a player at Potomac High School, Rivers participated in two state finals, where the Panthers finished as the runner-up, and won two titles as a Potomac assistant in 2014 and ‘16.
“I still remember what it was like walking in that first day [in 2016] and trying to do the shell drill and the kids looking at me like I had two heads,” Rivers said. “Everything that you do throughout your career, from a playing and coaching standpoint, you try to lean on at different times that when you get to a similar type of situation.
“We want to enjoy all of it that comes with it, all the pageantry that comes with it, and I know their eyes are going to be very big when they walk into that arena for the first time. Hopefully they can shake off whatever nerves they are going to have pretty quickly, because obviously Hatfield has been there before and they've gone through this whole process.”
The Hawks (29-1) are the defending Class 6 champions and beat Patriot (27-3) on a buzzer-beater in the season opener. The 75-73 final was an outlier for a Pioneers team known for its tenacious defense that has held three of their last four opponents under 40 points dating back to the regional semifinal against Potomac.
“We’ve got some very good athletes and some very heady guys that know where to be and how to rotate and get into passing lanes. I think this year, more than any year I've been here, our athleticism is definitely at a level where we have guys that can make plays all over the court,” Rivers said. “Different types of athletes probably aren't making those places, so you know, we work on the things as far as being able to guard man to man, I think it's very important not only just for us, but just in general for kids to learn how to play the right way. I feel like if you start with the man-to-man principles first, it’s easier to teach.”
The buzz in and around the Nokesville school, the sixth-largest in the state, has been palpable all week.
Rivers says that the support has poured in from the community and that positive energy has carried over to the players.
“It’s always a fun time to be a team in the state championship game for your school, for your community, for everybody involved. So you know we're looking forward to it,” he said. “We're enjoying the moment. You know, it's one thing about this group of kids. They're never going to be ones that are gonna have a problem staying loose and being ready for that sort of stuff. You almost have to reel them back in with how much they like to be goofy. But that's what makes them really good, what makes them able to stand those high-pressure situations and still be able to do things that are very positive for us.”
But while the energy and anticipation is different, the preparation is not for Rivers and his team that looks to bring the first state championship in boys or girls basketball to the West End of Prince William County.
“We're not going to start trying to reinvent the wheel at this point of the year. What we've been doing has been pretty good for us … winning a state championship, there’s nothing anybody can say to you after that," Rivers said. "It's not an easy thing to do, and we made a point to try to set our sights on a very tall goal of getting to the state championship, but we're not just trying to get there. We're trying to come home with something. All that work we did in the off season, all those hard teams that we played leading up to this point, made it so we can get [here].
“Now we’ve just got to go out there and get it done.”
