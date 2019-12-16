Patriot High School graduate Nick Mayhugh was named U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year with a Disability Monday.
Competing with the U.S. Para 7-a-Side National Team, Mayhugh scored 19 goals in 11 games between the IFPCF World Cup and the 2019 Para Pan American Games as the U.S. reached No. 4 in the world, its highest-ever ranking.
At the World Cup in Spain, Mayhugh scored a thrilling last-minute winner to down perennial powerhouse Iran, seeing the USA become the first nation to beat Iran outside the top two ranked teams in the world and win its group on the world stage for the first time in program history.
In Lima at the Para Pan American Games, Mayhugh helped the USA win its first-ever podium finish at the tournament with a bronze medal.
"It's an incredible honor to receive this award and a privilege to wear the crest and represent the USA," Mayhugh said in a statement. "Thank you to Coach Sharp, the coaching staff, the medical staff and everybody on the technical side who contributed to the team's success throughout the year. Thank you to my family and all the fans of the USPNT for your continued support- I promise you, all the cheers in the stands and messages of encouragement online mean more to me and my teammates than you could ever imagine. Thank you to every single one of my teammates, you all push me to be my best and this is as much your award as it is mine. Lastly, congrats to all the nominees, at the end of the day we are one big family and I'm blessed to be amongst some of the best athletes in the world."
Votes for Player of the Year awards are collected from National Team coaches, National Team players who earned a cap in 2019, U.S. professional league head coaches, select media members as well as former players and administrators. Players cannot win the Young Male or Young Female award more than once.
The Young Male and Young Female Player of the Year honors were first awarded in 1998, with Josh Wolff and Cindy Parlow winning the inaugural awards. The Disabled Player of the Year was first awarded in 2012, with Felici Schroeder receiving the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.