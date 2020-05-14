Another pro lacrosse draft and another first-round selection for Patriot graduate Thomas Rigney.
Ten days after the Denver Outlaws picked the Army defenseman with the No. 5 overall pick in the Major League Lacrosse Draft, the Chrome Lacrosse Club took Rigney with the fourth overall pick Wednesday night in the Premier League Lacrosse Draft.
"I think Tom is the complete package for the PLL," said head coach Army head coach Joe Alberici in a statement. "He has tremendous work ethic, is a great teammate and provided outstanding leadership for us as a captain in 2020 season. He plays with a physical and tough style that would translate very well to the pro game. One thing we are most proud of is his development in the Army program. Early in his career his work ethic and determination drove his development and turned him into one of the most outstanding defensive players in the country. I think the Chrome really got themselves a winner in Tom."
A senior at West Point, Rigney was a team captain and an honorable mention all-American selection during a 2020 season shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic. West Point’s graduation ceremony is June 13 with President Trump delivering the commencement address.
Rigney, a starter since his junior season, was a second-team all-Patriot League selection in 2019.
Instead of having a full season, the seven-team PLL has announced it will hold a 20-game, two-week tournament without fans July 25-Aug. 9.
