Patriot High School graduate Tim Baldwin Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
Baldwin made the move Monday.
A sophomore running at Indiana University, Baldwin has rushed 28 times for 103 yards as a backup in the Hoosiers’ first five games. Baldwin is the second IU running back to enter the portal since preseason began. Another running back, Sampson James, also departed IU for Purdue.
As a freshman, Baldwin rushed 22 times for 141 yards, a total that included a 106-yard rushing performance against Maryland Nov. 28, 2020.
Rated the No. 16 prospect in Virginia and the No. 37 running back nationally by ESPN, Baldwin earned all-state honors in his lone season at Patriot after finishing as Prince William County’s leading rusher and scorer with 1,605 yards and 25 touchdowns. During the summer of 2019, Baldwin transferred to Patriot from Broad Run High School in Loudoun County.
Baldwin committed to Indiana Dec. 8, 2019, the same weekend he took an official visit to the school. He chose the Hoosiers over his other finalist, West Virginia.
He graduated early from Patriot and enrolled in Indiana in January of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.