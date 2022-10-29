Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe.
With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending district and regional champion Battlefield (9-0) for the district title. Both teams are 6-0 in the district.
Against John Champe (4-2 in district, 6-3 overall), Patriot racked up 629 yards of offense, 548 of which came on the ground. McCarter, who missed the previous game with a hip injury, totaled three touchdowns and 26 carries. His 297 yards tops the mark of 272 set last season by Keith Jenkins, now a freshman at Morgan State. This is the sixth time a Patriot running back has gone over the 200-yard rushing mark in a game since the program fielded its first varsity team in 2012.
Quarterback Sam Fernandez added 168 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns against John Champe and Quentin Harrison had 85 rushing yards on nine carries and four touchdowns.
Fernandez was 4 of 8 passing for 81 yards and one interception.
Patriot led 42-14 at the end of the first quarter. Fernandez scored on a 69-yard run followed by a 26 and 1 yard run by Harrison, a 41-yard run by McCarter, an 18-yard run by Harrison and a 42-yard interception return by Gabe Bigbee.
Patriot led 52-28 at halftime. Patriot’s points came off a 2-yard run by Fernandez and a 28-yard field goal by Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar.
In the third quarter, McCarter scored on runs of 53 and 10 yards as Patriot took a 66-45 lead.
In the fourth, Portorreal-Cuzmar had a 27-yard field goal and Harrison closed out the scoring with a 2-yard run. Portorreal-Cuzmar was 10 for 10 in extra point attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.