RICHMOND - Hayfield won its second straight Class 6 boys basketball title, 52-41, over Patriot on Friday night at the Siegel Center.
The first state championship appearance in program history for the Pioneers ended in heartbreak as the defending state champions held their fast-paced offense in check.
The undisputed two best teams in the state all year converged in a rematch of the season opener that ended with Hayfield winning at the buzzer.
Patriot (25-4) struggled early and often on the interior, missing a handful of layups and second-chance opportunities in the first quarter alone. Aided by a tenacious defense that held the Hawks (30-1) to just 36 percent shooting from the floor in the first eight minutes with the Hayfield perimeter offense too stifled to even attempt an outside shot.
Their interior struggles continued into the second quarter, but with Hayfield shooting 4-15 in the frame, Patriot was within four at halftime.
The two schools’ student sections came out in full force, exchanging chants from one baseline to the other and carrying the atmosphere expected in the setting that had been anticipated all year.
As the second half progressed, the Pioneers continued to struggle on the offensive end with the Hawks’ length and quickness, and offense again came at a premium in the third with the teams combining to shoot 8 for 25.
Patriot continued to battle throughout the fourth quarter, but Jahleel Jackson’s three-pointer with four minutes left gave Hayfield a 45-35 advantage that the Pioneers could not overcome.
