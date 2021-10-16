“Happy, but not satisfied.”

That’s the mantra the Patriot Pioneers have adopted this season and, except for a couple blips on the radar, the mantra has served them very well, especially during Friday night’s Cedar Run District game against visiting Osbourn.

Patriot (5-2, 3-0 in district play) held the Eagles to 99 yards while sacking senior quarterback Jakari Lewis four times en route to a 36-0 victory. Osbourn (5-3, 2-2) made a couple costly mistakes, including having an ineligible receiver downfield while a touchdown was scored, nullifying their best scoring chance of the game.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers used an effective running game and a staunch defense to beat an Osbourn team that had shown a lot of promise coming into the game.

Patriot took the opening kickoff and drove 61 yards in four plays to open the scoring, The big play in the drive was a 37-yard scoring pass from Sam Fernandez to Khary Bates. The touchdown gave the Pioneers a 7-0 lead with 10:03 left in the first quarter.

After a possession during which Osbourn failed to convert on fourth down, Patriot responded with a 9-play, 54-yard drive that ended when Keith Jenkins ran it in from the 5 to give the Pioneers a 13-0 lead with just more than a minute to play in the first quarter.

Patriot coach Sean Finnerty said he thought scoring early was key to the Pioneers’ success.

“I thought going up 13-0 very quickly was huge,” Finnerty said. “It sort of set the tone and made them [Osbourn] uncomfortable.”

Shortly before halftime, Fernandez, who carried 14 times for 148 yards, punctuated a scoring drive with a 51-yard carry that nearly resulted in a touchdown itself, but he was tackled at the 18.

“I was really going for it [a touchdown] and thought I would get it,” Fernandez said. “The safety came from the side and I hesitated just a bit before he took me down. I was upset at myself. I definitely would love to have that one back.”

Eventually Fernandez scored from the 5 to give Patriot a 20-0 halftime lead. In the second half, Jenkins scored his second touchdown of the game—this one from four yards out.

Forest Park dominates Gar-Field to remain in playoff hunt Forest Park put together its most complete performance of the season at the most opportune time.

Osbourn quickly went four-and-out on its next possession, and Gabe Bigbee fielded the punt at the Patriot 45. He ran to the left laterally, dodged one defender, then raced up the left sideline for a touchdown that made it 33-0.

Daniel Spittles booted a 24-yard field goal with 3:38 left to account for the rest of the scoring.

Jenkins could have had a third touchdown, but a potential 33-yard scoring run was nullified by a penalty.

Finnerty said he was pleased with the Pioneers’ play from start to finish.

“I was proud of them. Every player did his job tonight,” Finnerty said. “That’s a good football team we beat and to shut them out shows what kind of defensive effort we had.”

OSBOURN (5-3, 2-2) 0 0 0 0—0

PATRIOT (5-2, 3-0) 13 7 13 3 – 36

First Quarter

P—Bates 37 pass from Fernandez (Spittles kick), 10:03

P—Jenkins 5 run (kick blocked), 1:54

Second Quarter

P—Fernandez 5 run (kick failed), 4:19

Third Quarter

P—Jenkins 4 run (kick failed), 5:51;

P—Bigbee 55 punt return (Spittles kick)

Fourth Quarter

P—FG Spittles 24, 3:38

Individual statistics

Rushing—Osbourn, Lewis 19-54, Skinner 3-9, Copeland 2-4, Hill 4-19; Patriot, Fernandez 14-148, Jenkins 22-115, Harrison 2-33, Bigbee 1-7.

Passing—Osbourn, Lewis 6-9-0-18, Taha 0-0-1-0; Patriot, Fernandez 6-12-0-79.

Receiving—Osbourn, Dumanal 2-14, Williams-Baye 1-7, Binet 1-1, Skinner 1-1, Copeland 1-0; Patriot, Bates 1-37, Jenkins 1-20, Bigbee 2-16, D. Fernandez 1-5, Henry 1-4.