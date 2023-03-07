When Kaden Bates’ layup dropped through the net in the final minute, and the rapturous Patriot fans stood prouder and louder than they ever had in more than a decade of varsity boys basketball in Nokesville, the unspoken message carried by the unstoppable roar was simple.
The Pioneers were headed to Richmond. Patriot (27-3) meets defending state champion Hayfield (29-1) at 8 p.m. Friday at the Siegel Center.
Patriot held firm against every second-half challenge from Oscar Smith, riding their defense to a 47-39 win in the Class 6 semifinal at Gainesville High School on Monday night and delivering the school to its first state championship game appearance in either boys or girls basketball since the school opened in the fall of 2011.
Patriot (27-3) fell behind early to the Region A champions from Chesapeake, a team whose title as the best team in the state not from Northern Virginia was duly earned.
But Abe Halim’s spot-up three-pointer with 2:20 left in the first gave the Pioneers extended their advantage to 15-5, and if not for an 8-0 run by the Tigers (25-2) to end the opening frame, it looked as though the celebration might start early and go on all evening.
“We had some breakdowns and left some guys open,” Patriot coach Sherman Rivers said. “I just thought that we had mental lapses where we were losing guys on rotations that we had to fix up, that we did a better job of in the second half, especially down the stretch.”
While Patriot never held a truly comfortable lead until the game’s final two minutes, arguably their most significant play came on defense, which comes as no surprise to anyone who’s seen them exhibit their trademarks of incessant pressure and half-court traps.
With a little under five minutes to go in the third quarter, senior forward Jay Randall’s perfectly-executed chase-down block after coming out of seemingly nowhere electrified the capacity crowd on the Patriot side of the gym and created a buzz that continued for several minutes afterward.
Dezmond Hopkins’ mid-range jumper as time expired in the third gave Patriot a 36-32 lead, but when Oscar Smith opened the fourth quarter with a three, that creeping nervousness which had lingered throughout the second half for Patriot fans now entirely replaced the prior anticipatory buzz of a state final trip being in their grasp.
The Tigers would not score a meaningful basket again.
Holding Oscar Smith to just 15 total second-half points, the Pioneers clamped down on the defensive end while turning the game around with a 7-0 fourth-quarter run over the next five minutes of game time.
Then, with barely a minute to go and holding onto a 43-36 lead, the quick-fire athleticism of Patriot’s high-octane offense came through to send PHS into uncharted territory. Isaiah Vick’s layup with 1:05 on the clock pushed them to the brink, and one more perfectly-executed backcourt trap sealed the deal with 40 seconds left when Bates, a senior, jumped the passing lane and laid it in to send the hundreds of fans and students in attendance into delirium.
Nasir Coleman had a team-high 14 points for Patriot, going 5-5 from the field. Vick had eight points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.
“It means everything. All the hard work we did in the summer, it all paid off. [But] the job’s not finished, we’ve got to get one more game,” Bates said.
And so on Friday night, fans from across Northern Virginia will get the dream state championship game matchup they’ve clamored for all season. Hayfield beat Patriot, 75-73, in the two teams’ season opener in Alexandria on Dec. 1 with a buzzer-beater three.
“We know they’re a great team, great coached. The matchup that everybody wanted, I’m glad that we were able to fulfill that this time,” Rivers said. “We wanted this matchup after what happened in the first game. So we’re looking forward to the opportunity to go down there and dethrone the defending champs, but in my mind they’ve got to deal with us as well.
“Our fans are the best there is, Red Nation comes through real heavy for us and we appreciate them, so we want to make sure we put on a good show and give the fans, the staff, the community, and administration hopefully a nice big trophy.”
