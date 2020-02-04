Undersized with little playing experience, Justin Peterson began his sophomore season at Patriot High School destined for the junior varsity football team. His only chance of earning a promotion to varsity was at a position he learned the year before as the Pioneers’ freshman team center.
At the time, Peterson knew nothing about long-snapping. But Patriot needed someone to hike the ball for extra points and field goal attempts. Peterson volunteered and the experience led to this realization: If he wanted to avoid dressing out only for varsity games, long snapping was his ticket.
Peterson said another player held the inside track as Patriot’s varsity long snapper player until he hiked the ball over the punter’s head during an early-season game. The coaches turned to Peterson and told him the job was his with one caveat: Snap the ball directly into the punter’s hands.
Peterson obliged and never relinquished the spot. In three years as Patriot’s long-snapper, Peterson only sailed the ball once over the punter’s head into the end zone. That was sophomore year at Forest Park.
As he learned how to properly snap the ball back to the punter or holder, he became so proficient at it that the Patriot coaches informed him he could use that skill to compete at the next level.
Peterson took that advice to heart. He will head to the Virginia Military Institute as a preferred walk-on as a long snapper with the chance to secure an athletic scholarship later in his career.
“He works on his craft constantly and pays attention to the little things that makes him as accurate as he is,” Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty said.
His choice of positions puts him in a rare category that’s drawn more attention over the years from college coaches who seek a competitive edge. A missed field goal, extra point or punt caused by a poor snap can dictate the game’s outcome and field position.
“We all know how important an extra point/field goal can be,” Finnerty said. “Just ask the many teams that lose on one of those kicks.”
Peterson enjoys the anonymity that goes with the job.
“A lot of people don’t know what it is and that makes it more special,” Peterson said. “It’s a great position. It combines offense and defense. You hike the ball to the quarterback and then you try and tackle the returner. It’s different from any other position.”
Peterson’s journey to this point was far from a straight line. Peterson played for the Gainesville Grizzlies as a youth, but he said he was not one of the better athletes. He missed middle school football for sixth and seventh grades after his parents held him out for fear of a concussion.
When Peterson’s parents allowed him to participate his eighth grade year at Marsteller Middle School, he played sparingly. He preferred wide receiver, but knew his position was on the line based on his size and strength.
Then Patriot varsity head coach Brud Bicknell taught Peterson how valuable long-snapping was and that he could use it to his advantage beyond high school. Finnerty reinforced the same point.
At 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, Peterson knew he was not big enough to play center in college. Long snapping was his calling card.
To increase his knowledge, Peterson researched the position and learned that colleges and individuals offered camps devoted to long-snapping.
In March of 2019, he attended Chris Rubio’s one-day camp in North Carolina. Considered the foremost authority on long-snapping, Rubio helped Peterson improve his skillset while introducing him to fellow players with the same aspirations.
“I felt like I was not alone out there,” Peterson said.
Peterson attended another Rubio camp in October in New Jersey. Over the summer, he also attended college camps at Virginia, Virginia Tech, James Madison, Old Dominion, Wake Forest and Liberty. Every place improved his technique.
Peterson said he relied heavily on Twitter to promote himself to colleges. Morgan State offered Peterson a preferred walk-on spot. But VMI gave Peterson the chance to study civil engineering in a military atmosphere. The opportunity to play football there was a bonus as was the additional encouragement he received after learning VMI’s current long-snapper began as a preferred walk-on, but will be on scholarship next season.
Peterson can’t believe how far he’s come in a short time. But he doesn’t take it for granted.
That’s why he uses his senior quote as the best way to describe his success.
“Dreams don’t work unless you do,” Peterson said.
