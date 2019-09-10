Mason Balsis.jpg

Mason Balsis

Patriot High School sophomore Mason Balsis and Colgan freshman Brett Renfrow were two of 72 players selected to USA Baseball’s 2020 national team programming. The list was announced Tuesday night. 

Balsis, a University of Virginia commitment, was chosen for the 16U national team development program. Balsis attended the 15U trials July 25-Aug. 1 in Cary, N.C. Balsis splayed last season at Osbourn Park.

Refrow was selected for the 15U national team trials. 

Both players were chosen following the NTIS Champions Cup held at the National Training Complex Aug. 7-25 in Cary, N.C. 

2020 15U National Team Trials invitees:

(from 14U NTIS)

Danny Arambula; IF/OF; Redlands, Calif.; Southwest

Matthew Champion; IF/RHP; Fontana, Calif.; Southwest

Cooper Cohn; C/IF; McHenry, Ill.; Midwest

Sebastian David; IF/RHP; Medina, Wash.; Northwest

Hayden Federico; IF/C; West Monroe, Texas; South

Theodore Gillen; IF/RHP; Austin, Texas; South

Brandon Luu; IF/LHP; Irvine, Calif.; Southwest

Ethan Martinez; IF/LHP; Fort Worth, Texas; South

Andre Modugno; IF/OF; Upper Saddle River, N.J.; Northeast

Chris Newstrom; C/IF; Anthem, Ariz.; Southwest

Brett Renfrow; OF/RHP; Manassas, Va.; Northeast

Christian Rodriguez; OF/RHP; Coral Springs, Fla.; Southeast

2020 16U National Team Development Program invitees:

(from 15U NTIS)

Nathan Aguilar; IF; Torrance, Calif.; Southeast

Mason Balsis; C/OF; Bristow, Va.; Southeast

Darryl Dilworth II; OF/IF; Fairfield, Calif.; Northwest

Max Eichenberger; C/RHP; Canton, Ga.; Southeast

Jacob Hudson; RHP/OF; Scotts Valley, Calif.; Northwest

Cameron Kim; IF/OF; Jurupa Valley, Calif.; Southwest

Jonathan Kim; OF; Brookfield, Wis.; Midwest

Xaige Lancaster; IF/OF; Hilo, Hawaii; Southwest

Cooper Milford; OF/RHP; Cumming, Ga.; Southeast

Cayden Munster; IF/OF; Fresno, Calif.; Northwest

Jackson Pace; RHP/IF; Hollister, Calif.; Northwest

Griffin Stieg; OF/RHP; McLean, Va.; Southeast

