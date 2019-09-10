Patriot High School sophomore Mason Balsis and Colgan freshman Brett Renfrow were two of 72 players selected to USA Baseball’s 2020 national team programming. The list was announced Tuesday night.
Balsis, a University of Virginia commitment, was chosen for the 16U national team development program. Balsis attended the 15U trials July 25-Aug. 1 in Cary, N.C. Balsis splayed last season at Osbourn Park.
Refrow was selected for the 15U national team trials.
Both players were chosen following the NTIS Champions Cup held at the National Training Complex Aug. 7-25 in Cary, N.C.
2020 15U National Team Trials invitees:
(from 14U NTIS)
Danny Arambula; IF/OF; Redlands, Calif.; Southwest
Matthew Champion; IF/RHP; Fontana, Calif.; Southwest
Cooper Cohn; C/IF; McHenry, Ill.; Midwest
Sebastian David; IF/RHP; Medina, Wash.; Northwest
Hayden Federico; IF/C; West Monroe, Texas; South
Theodore Gillen; IF/RHP; Austin, Texas; South
Brandon Luu; IF/LHP; Irvine, Calif.; Southwest
Ethan Martinez; IF/LHP; Fort Worth, Texas; South
Andre Modugno; IF/OF; Upper Saddle River, N.J.; Northeast
Chris Newstrom; C/IF; Anthem, Ariz.; Southwest
Brett Renfrow; OF/RHP; Manassas, Va.; Northeast
Christian Rodriguez; OF/RHP; Coral Springs, Fla.; Southeast
2020 16U National Team Development Program invitees:
(from 15U NTIS)
Nathan Aguilar; IF; Torrance, Calif.; Southeast
Mason Balsis; C/OF; Bristow, Va.; Southeast
Darryl Dilworth II; OF/IF; Fairfield, Calif.; Northwest
Max Eichenberger; C/RHP; Canton, Ga.; Southeast
Jacob Hudson; RHP/OF; Scotts Valley, Calif.; Northwest
Cameron Kim; IF/OF; Jurupa Valley, Calif.; Southwest
Jonathan Kim; OF; Brookfield, Wis.; Midwest
Xaige Lancaster; IF/OF; Hilo, Hawaii; Southwest
Cooper Milford; OF/RHP; Cumming, Ga.; Southeast
Cayden Munster; IF/OF; Fresno, Calif.; Northwest
Jackson Pace; RHP/IF; Hollister, Calif.; Northwest
Griffin Stieg; OF/RHP; McLean, Va.; Southeast
